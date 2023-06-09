Manchester United have Sofyan Amrabat on their wanted list this summer and are set to battle Barcelona to get a deal done, as reported by Calciomercato via Sport Witness.

Who is Sofyan Amrabat?

Amrabat has once more been a regular first-team player for current club Fiorentina this season, managing 29 league appearances for the club with one assist. He's now played more games for the Italian side in the league than any other club over the course of his career too, with 83 outings to his name to date. It shows just how important the midfielder has become to the side since his move from Club Brugge in Belgium.

In fact, the 26-year-old has now become one of the most impressive players in his position for passing in the Big Five leagues. His 67.12 passes per 90 means that he is in the 89th percentile for that figure (or the top 11%). Even more impressive is that despite attempting so many passes, he actually ranks in the top five percent in his position for pass completion rate and the top eight percent for progressive passes.

His vision and ability to control the player and get the ball forward with his excellent passing range has now caught the eye of two big European sides. According to a report from Calciomercato via Sport Witness, both Manchester United and Barcelona are keen to sign the player after he said "goodbye" to his current team following their Europa Conference League final defeat.

However, the report adds that United may have the upper hand though because of their financial power compared to the Catalan outfit. Fiorentina have slapped a 40 million Euro (or £34m) price tag on his head and the Red Devils are more able to pay that fee compared to Barcelona.

Should Amrabat join Man United?

The midfielder could certainly help bolster the Premier League side's ranks in the centre of the field if he was to join. Erik Ten Hag would be getting a player that is not only a good passer of the ball as previously shown but can also get the ball forward himself, with a knack for dribbling and driving the play forward himself. His rate of 1.62 progressive carries per 90 mark him out as better than average in his position (67th percentile) for example and his 70.6% successful take on rate show that he is able to not only get the ball forward but beat his man too.

In addition, football journalist Josh Bunting has previously hailed the player as "outstanding," admitting that during the Europa Conference League Final the midfielder "ran the game."

Amrabat then is certainly talented and his ability to dictate the play could come in useful at Old Trafford if they did sign him.