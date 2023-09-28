The mood is beginning to shift at Manchester United following back-to-back wins against Burnley and Crystal Palace, with much of that renewed positivity having been centred around the form of promising midfielder, Hannibal Mejbri.

Having scored his first goal for the club off the bench against Brighton and Hove Albion, the 20-year-old has since started each of the last two games, notably impressing with his relentless display away at Turf Moor last week as he ran a whopping 12.9km - more than any United player since records began in 2019.

Despite the competition for places in midfield at present, following the arrivals of Sofyan Amrabat and Mason Mount, the Tunisian international looks to have firmly forced his way into Erik ten Hag's plans, with the aim now to build on this bright start to life in the senior set-up.

For all the hype surrounding the former Monaco starlet, however, there is potentially another talent who could have shined even brighter in the midfield ranks at Old Trafford had he not departed in recent times, in the form of one-time "wonderkid" Angel Gomes - as hailed by talent scout Jacek Kulig.

Why did Angel Gomes leave Man United?

Lauded as an "unbelievable" asset by then academy chief, Nicky Butt, the 23-year-old looked set to be a future star at the Theatre of Dreams after being handed his first-team debut at the age of just 16 back in 2017, replacing club legend Wayne Rooney on the final day of the season at home to Palace.

A further nine senior appearances would be awarded to the diminutive playmaker, yet he was never able to truly cement a place for himself in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's ranks, amid lingering issues regarding his contract situation.

As it proved, the England youth international rejected any offers of an extension from United amid concerns over securing regular game time in Solskjaer's side, eventually departing in the summer of 2020 following the expiry of his deal.

That failure to tie down the "very talented" maestro - as lauded by Butt - appears to have come back to bite the Red Devils, particularly with Gomes having simply "exploded" since leaving Manchester, in the words of journalist Andres Onrubia Ramos.

How good is Angel Gomes?

Currently on the books at Ligue 1 side Lille, the London-born sensation notably came to prominence after spending time at Portuguese outfit, Boavista following his United exit, scoring six goals and registering six assists in just 36 games for the Primeira Liga side.

Now in France, the 5 foot 6 ace has chipped in with six goals and ten assists in 78 games in all competitions, including racking up three goals and six assists across all fronts last term - more than Mejbri achieved in the Championship with Birmingham City, having scored once and also registered six assists in 41 games.

That stellar rise of late has ensured that Gomes is also now said to be worth in the region of €20m (£17m) - according to CIES Football Observatory - with that again higher than young Mejbri at present - €10m (£9m).

A truly gifted technician, the ex-United man notably ranks in the top 1% among attacking midfielders in Europe's top five leagues for pass completion at an average of 87.6% per 90 and in the top 11% for progressive passes per 90 at an average of 5.64 per 90 - with Mejbri, by contrast, averaging just 63.6% and 3.41 for those same two metrics, respectively.

Now believed to be on the radar of Gareth Southgate at senior international level, Gomes was only recently part of the England U21 side that claimed European Championship glory over the summer, having started in six of the seven games in the competition.

That success is yet a further indication of the majestic talent that Solskjaer and co let slip from their grasp, with current boss Ten Hag likely to have loved to have such an asset on his hands.