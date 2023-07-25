Manchester United are still keeping a close eye on the Harry Kane situation, with reliable journalist Ben Jacobs reporting that the Red Devils have been keeping tabs on the saga over the England captain's future.

How many goals has Harry Kane scored?

The striker has been with Tottenham for the entirety of his career, having come up through the ranks and spent various loan spells away from the side before establishing himself as one of the best forwards in the Premier League.

In 2022/23, he once more plundered 30 top flight goals, with three assists to boot, making it one of his most prolific campaigns yet. That's in spite of the fact that the forward is now 30-years-old - he is showing no signs of slowing down. The England international has managed at least 20 goal contributions in each Premier League season since 2014/15.

He now has 227 career league goals to his name and 213 in the top tier in total. If he stays in England, there is every chance he could continue in this vein and could potentially rack up 250 to perhaps even 300 strikes before his time in the division comes to a close.

When you consider that his efforts this year also led to him finishing second in the goalscoring rankings amongst the Top Five Big Leagues in Europe - only Erling Haaland had more - he is certainly one of the best options in attack in world football right now.

It's led to more interest in his services this summer though - Bayern Munich appear to be the frontrunners for his signature, with the German side prepared to make a bid for the attacker in order to get a deal done.

They also feel that the player himself fancies a move to the Bundesliga - which, if true, would mean a transfer is much easier to complete. In addition, another report states that Tottenham themselves are willing to offload him to the side because they don't want to risk losing him for nothing at the end of next season.

However, United have also been linked this summer, with the Premier League outfit one of the main suitors for him earlier this window.

Are Manchester United signing Harry Kane?

Now, according to reliable journalist Ben Jacobs, the Red Devils are still keeping tabs on the ongoing situation with Kane. They haven't made another bid for the striker yet and didn't feel as though Daniel Levy would be willing to sell him on to another English outfit.

However, he states that they are "watching" on as Bayern try to do business - but that it may take an "astronomical" offer for them to land him. He said: "MUFC haven't returned for Kane to date having felt he would not be sold to a Premier League club, at least not unless an astronomical offer was tabled. They explored the deal and had low optimism anything was possible. They are currently only watching the saga unfold from afar."

If United did decide to launch a move for Kane - whether astronomical or not - signing the striker would be an excellent move. His end product in the Premier League shows that he basically guarantees goals, and that is something the Red Devils would love.

He's also been praised highly by some of the best in the game, with Pep Guardiola calling him "exceptional" and even added that he is one of the "best strikers" he has ever seen.