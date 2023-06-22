An update has emerged on Manchester United and their plans to bolster their midfield options ahead of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign...

What's the latest on Xavi Simons to Manchester United?

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Red Devils are one of a number of teams showing interest in PSV attacking midfielder Xavi Simons.

However, his former club have the option to sign him back from the Dutch side for a bargain £5m, which could prevent Erik ten Hag from landing the talented ace.

The reporter Tweeted: "EXCL: Paris Saint-Germain buy-back clause for Xavi Simons is just €6m! It can only be activated in July, from 1 to 31st.

"The final decision is ONLY up to the player. He’s waiting to hear from PSG. Man Utd, Arsenal, Brighton, Spurs, BVB and Leipzig asked to be informed."

What is Xavi Simons' style of play?

The 20-year-old maestro is a versatile attacker who can play anywhere across the frontline and has showcased his ability to score and create goals on a regular basis over the last year.

Simons is a natural number ten, but he has also been deployed out wide and as a centre-forward, and could be the dream long-term heir to Bruno Fernandes, who he is over eight years younger than.

The Portuguese, who turns 29 this year, has been a terrific performer for the club as an attacking midfielder in recent years and has proven himself capable of delivering goals and assists week-in-week-out.

Fernandes has racked up 64 strikes and 54 assists in 185 appearances in all competitions, meaning the mercurial ace has registered a goal contribution every 1.57 games on average.

Simons, who is valued at around €34.5m (£30m) by Football Transfers, is a player with the potential to replicate that form in the future if he can adapt to English football.

The former PSG prodigy, who talent scout Jacek Kulig once hailed as "magic", averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.52 and contributed with 19 goals and eight assists in 34 Eredivisie games for PSV in 22/23, which is a direct involvement every 1.26 matches on average.

Simons amassed 22 goals and 12 assists in all competitions for the Dutch side, despite only turning 20 in April, and has clearly attracted the interest of a number of top clubs in Europe.

There is no guarantee that the exciting wizard will be able to translate that form over to the Premier League but his impressive displays for PSV suggest that signing him is a worthwhile gamble as he could take over from Fernandes as the chief number ten for United in the future.