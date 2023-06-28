An update has emerged on Manchester United and their plans to bolster their options in the middle of the park during the summer transfer window...

What's the latest on Taylor Booth to Manchester United?

According to the Daily Mail, the Red Devils are weighing up a bid to sign FC Utrecht central midfielder Taylor Booth ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The report claims that Erik ten Hag is a fan of the American international and has been impressed by his performances in the Netherlands.

An approach is now being considered as the Premier League giants eye up alternative targets to Mason Mount, with their pursuit of the Chelsea ace currently at a standstill after an offer of £55m was submitted.

It states that Celta Vigo, Stuttgart, and Lyon are also interested in snapping the 22-year-old talent, who has been valued at €12m (£10m) by the Dutch side.

What is Taylor Booth's style of play?

The Utrecht star is a creative midfield player who could help United to unlock opposition defences in the years to come, while being the dream long-term heir to Christian Eriksen's position.

A technically excellent number eight with the ability to make things happen in possession, the Denmark international enjoyed a strong debut campaign at Old Trafford.

Eriksen averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.95 across 28 Premier League appearances and conjured six 'big chances' for his teammates to go along with one goal. Only Jadon Sancho (1.7) and Bruno Fernandes (3.2) created more chances per game than the 31-year-old maestro (1.3) last term.

Booth, who was hailed as "wonderfully direct" by The Athletic journalist Jeff Rueter, is a player with the quality to make an almost identical impact in the final third.

The USMNT dynamo delivered 1.3 key passes per match across 24 Eredivisie outings and produced six 'big chances' for his colleagues, alongside an average Sofascore rating of 6.85.

Both players have averaged between 0.19 and 0.20 xAG (Expected Assisted Goals) per 90 over the last 365 days, which indicates that they both create opportunities of similar quality from a midfield position.

Defensively, Eriksen did not rank in the top five United players for tackles or interceptions per match and Booth's 1.7 combined defensive interventions per clash for Utrecht does not crack that list either.

These statistics suggest that United would be bringing in a player with comparative qualities to the former Tottenham Hotspur magician as Booth is a number eight who has the potential to be one of the club's most creative outlets.

At the age of 22, he could be the long-term heir to Eriksen, 31, at Old Trafford and come in as a signing with the scope to improve over time, rather than one with the aim of him hitting the ground running with high expectations.