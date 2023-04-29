Manchester United are reportedly well-placed to sign AS Monaco defender Axel Disasi this summer.

What’s the latest news on Man United and Disasi?

The Red Devils look set to be busy in the transfer market ahead of Erik ten Hag’s second season in charge, with a new midfielder and forward also on the wishlist.

The club could also be under new ownership, and there has been plenty of speculation over a move for Disasi. Reports have suggested that the Red Devils are in pole position to sign the France international, who has been described as a "complete" defender by talent scout Jacek Kulig, and a further update has now emerged.

Sport Witness relayed an update from L’Equipe in the last 48 hours regarding Disasi, claiming that the Red Devils could be on the search to replace Harry Maguire after ‘some rather dire performances at the back of late’, with the defender, on £200,000-a-week, linked with a move to top-four rivals Newcastle.

They stated on Disasi that he is certain to leave Monaco this summer, with United well-placed to secure a transfer. Talks were held with the player’s representatives a month ago, with a fee in the region of €35m-€45m possibly enough to get a deal over the line.

Is Disasi an upgrade on Maguire?

Maguire has struggled in recent weeks and was labelled as a walking disaster by Samuel Lukchurst against Nottingham Forest earlier this month.

Statistically, the 30-year-old has been United’s 14th-best player in the Premier League this season and as per WhoScored, Disasi has outperformed the Englishman during the current campaign for overall match rating as well as tackles, interceptions and clearances per 90.

Disasi also appears to be at the peak of his powers at the age of 25, holding a career-high €25m Transfermarkt valuation, showing how he could be a shrewd replacement for Maguire.

The 6 foot 2 colossus would also bring a goalscoring threat to United after scoring 12 times in 123 games for Monaco, with five of those coming in 2022/23, more than Maguire’s seven in 172 in Manchester, and it looks as if an Old Trafford transfer may well be gathering pace.