Manchester United have reportedly been in contact with RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo over a potential summer swoop.

What’s the latest Man United news on Olmo?

Olmo, primarily an attacking midfielder who can also play on the wing, has been on the books with the Bundesliga side since 2020 after arriving from Dinamo Zagreb. He has gone on to make 115 appearances for his current employers, contributing to 44 goals in all competitions.

The 24-year-old is out of contract in just over 12 months' time and was linked with a move to Manchester earlier in the year, with journalist Bundesliga insider Christian Falk claiming that the Red Devils were watching the Spaniard.

Described as an 'outstanding footballer' by former coach Julian Nagelsmann and a player who 'can produce magic' by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, Olmo has continued to feature heavily for Leipzig during the current campaign, but an exit could soon be on the cards going off a decent update.

Sport Witness relayed news from SportBild regarding Olmo, where the Red Devils were mentioned. They claimed that a contract renewal appears to be improbable with Leipzig and the report mentions talk of a possible exit worth around €40m (£35m).

The player himself along with his father, who is his agent, are considering a possible move to the Premier League, with Old Trafford a potential destination. The report adds that United have been in contact with the player to learn of his future plans.

Where would Olmo fit in at Old Trafford?

As mentioned, Olmo is an attacking midfielder, so he could provide competition to Bruno Fernandes, who is Erik ten Hag's only option in that area heading into his second season in charge.

Olmo, on £68,000 a week in Germany, has been a solid performer for Leipzig this season, and if he was to replicate his current form at Old Trafford, he would be United's sixth-best performer this season, as per WhoScored. Olmo has even averaged more dribbles per 90 than Fernandes and is fouled more than the Portugal international, so he could bring something different to Old Trafford in the final third while also providing cover out wide.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola also once described Olmo as having an 'incredible work ethic', so he could fit into Ten Hag's counter-pressing style, and it looks as if the midfielder could be keen on heading to England over the coming months, making this one to watch over the coming months after initial contact was made.