Manchester United are keen to sign Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka when he becomes a free agent in the summer, Football Insider report.

What’s the latest on United and Ndicka?

Ndicka made the move to Frankfurt as a teenager back in 2018 from French side AJ Auxerre and has gone on to become a key member for the Bundesliga side.

The 23-year-old has now made 174 senior appearances for Frankfurt, mainly as a centre-back, contributing to 21 goals. However, the player is out of contract at the end of the current campaign and has rejected multiple offers to extend his stay in Germany.

He looks set to be available for nothing in a matter of months as a result, with Old Trafford a potential destination. Football Insider shared an update in the last 48 hours regarding Ndicka and a possible move to the Premier League. They revealed that United and Liverpool are keen on signing the left-footed defender for free, with his future being described as one to watch.

What would Ndicka bring to United?

The Red Devils could be in need of a new centre-back over the coming months alongside a new midfielder and forward, with Erik ten Hag reportedly giving the green light to potential summer sales for Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof.

Should the pair depart as has been speculated, United could be left with just Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez as senior options, with Phil Jones also out of contract this summer.

Ndicka could prove to be an extremely shrewd signing, especially for free as he is seemingly at the top of his game with a career-high €32m Transfermarkt valuation.

The 6 foot 3 defender has been hailed as a “towering” defender by journalist Jacque Talbot while former Frankfurt sporting director Fredi Bovic also hailed Ndicka's qualities when signing the player back in 2018:

"Evan is only 18 years old, but he is very mature for his age. He is technically gifted, very fast and good in the air."

As for this season, as per WhoScored, Ndicka has impressed, averaging more clearances (5) and passes (57.3) than any United player per 90. He has also outperformed Varane, Maguire and Lindelof when it comes to match rating, and at the age of 23, could still have time to improve on his already solid game ahead of hitting his prime, possibly at Old Trafford.