Manchester United are reportedly ready to trigger Dominik Livakovic’s Dinamo Zagreb release clause this summer.

What’s the latest Man United transfer news involving Livakovic?

Livakovic was labelled as a “hero” in the media for Croatia during last year’s World Cup following a penalty shootout victory over Japan.

The 28-year-old interestingly shares the same agency as Red Devils defender Luke Shaw and is under contract with Dinamo Zagreb until 2024. The shot-stopper has been with the Croatian giants since 2015 and has made 278 appearances, keeping 128 clean sheets, but it looks as if a move away from Zagreb is on the cards with Old Trafford a potential destination.

Sport Witness relayed an update from Croatian outlet Jutarnji regarding Livakovic’s future in the last 48 hours. They say that Manchester United want to bring the goalkeeper to Old Trafford and are ready to pay the player’s meagre €10m release clause.

They describe it as ‘really sensational’ and add that a transfer really is ‘quite possible’ over the coming months, although Villarreal, Galatasaray and Real Sociedad are also keen on Livakovic’s services.

Should United sign Livakovic over the coming months?

Erik ten Hag could have a real shortage of options in goal heading into his second season in charge in Manchester, so targeting Livakovic may prove to be a good idea.

David de Gea appears to be closing in on a new contract, however, Dean Henderson looks set for a permanent Old Trafford exit, whereas Jack Butland is only on loan and Tom Heaton is out of contract at the end of the season.

Therefore, bringing in a proven ‘keeper to rival De Gea seems to make sense, and Livakovic appears to be a shrewd target due to his experience for club and country and wouldn’t cost much at all with his release clause worth around £8.8m.

The Red Devils are on course to be featuring in four competitions once again next season, so Livakovic could take some of the work load off De Gea, potentially in cup competitions, especially following his penalty shootout heroics in Qatar, with De Gea failing to save any of Brighton’s spot kicks at Wembley on Sunday.

It looks as if this could be one to keep an eye on heading into the summer, with United possibly extremely busy in the transfer market, with midfield and attack priority positions that Ten Hag wants to bolster.