Manchester United sent scouts to watch Aris Salonica forward Luis Palma in the week ahead of a potential move.

What’s the latest Man United transfer news involving Palma?

The Red Devils and manager Erik ten Hag are on the hunt for a new forward this summer, with midfield reinforcements also on the agenda at Old Trafford.

A number of high-profile forwards have been linked with a move to Manchester in recent months, such as Tottenham’s Harry Kane, Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, Benfica’s Goncalo Ramos and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani.

However, alongside a marquee striker, a new unknown attacker appears to be on the club’s radar in Palma. Sport Witness relayed an update from Honduran outlet Diez regarding United and Palma in the last 48 hours.

They stated how the Red Devils have made their first move ahead of a possible transfer for the forward by scouting him in the week against Olympiacos, with those from Old Trafford leaving ‘impressed’ after Palma scored in a 2-1 win.

Who is Palma?

Palma, a Honduras international, is primarily a left-winger who can play as a centre-forward or attacking midfielder. The 23-year-old made the move to his current employers last year and has turned out on 44 occasions, contributing to 20 goals - 18 of which have come during the current campaign.

Valued at just €1.5m by Transfermarkt, Palma picks up a yearly salary of £156,000, less than what 11 Red Devils players pick up in a week. Therefore, this does seem to be a strange rumour, and you’d like to think that a new marquee striker would still arrive even if the club look to bring in Palma, who could prove to be a hidden gem.

It could be one to keep an eye on following this update, and if Palma continues to impress in front of goal, who knows, he could become the first Honduran to sign for Manchester United.