Insider Dean Jones has claimed that Manchester United won't be able to land Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen or Dusan Vlahovic in the summer transfer window.

Which strikers have been linked with a Man United transfer?

There is an understanding that the Red Devils view signing a new striker as a priority over the next few months, as made clear by Sky Sports' Germany's Florian Plettenberg on Twitter this week.

A lot of the talk in the summer has been about a move for Tottenham Hotspur ace Kane but the Daily Mail have named Osimhen and Vlahovic as alternatives if Erik ten Hag can't land the Spurs star.

All three have big reputations as potent goalscorers and so consequently won't come for cheap. With that being the case, Jones has suggested that Man Utd may fail in their attempts to sign any of the three options.

While speaking about that rumours on the latest episode of the Chasing Green Arrows podcast, the journalist said: “I'm excited to see who they actually end up with is that nine because there are so many options potentially there.

"Harry Kane, is that going to become viable? Osimhen, the same. Vlahovic, the same.

"Like those three are all great, but I still get a feeling it'll end up being none of those and it becomes a fourth option because all three of them have different problems to solve."

Will Daniel Levy make it hard to sign Harry Kane?

Kane will be hard to do for one obvious reason and that is Daniel Levy. The Spurs chairman is notoriously hard to negotiate with and there are already reports suggesting Man United don't want to get dragged into a bidding war for the player.

A source told ESPN: "United can't afford to start the season without a new striker. And having dealt with Levy in the past, they don't want to go through that nightmare all over again for Kane with so much at stake, so they might not even get involved."

As for Osimhen, well having won Serie A this term – while scoring 23 league goals – he is one of the most exciting players in world football and so won't come for cheap – especially as his contract is still good until 2025 so there is no need to sell.

Perhaps the biggest issue with Vlahovic is that Chelsea are keen on him and have reportedly already made an offer to sign him. As we learnt with the £88.5m Mykhailo Mudryk deal in January, once Todd Beohly has his eye on someone he'll get the deal done no matter the price.

All in all, it's not hard to see why it might be hard for Man United to land any of these players but there are plenty more fish in the sea so fans shouldn't get too worried just yet.