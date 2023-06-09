Manchester United have already put an offer in to sign Vanderson before the summer window has even opened, according to a report from Sport via Sport Witness.

Who are Manchester United signing this summer?

The Red Devils have sealed themselves Champions League football for the next campaign, with Erik Ten Hag managing to lead his side to third in the Premier League during his first season in charge.

The Dutchman has managed to restore the highest level of European football to Old Trafford again and will now look to strengthen his team even further to make sure they are capable of competing on all fronts this campaign, as rivals Man City have over the course of this campaign.

One position the club have been looking to add to is at right-back. It seemed as though that slot could be filled by Jeremie Frimpong, with the defender a long-time target for the Red Devils and the interest in his signature seemingly still there. Current right-sided option Diogo Dalot has recently committed his future to the Old Trafford outfit by agreeing a new contract, but the Portuguese ace can provide depth on both flanks.

It appears as though a right-sided player is still on the club's agenda. That's according to a report from major Spanish paper Sport, via Sport Witness, that states the club have already tabled an offer to Vanderson prior to the window opening on June 14.

United have seemingly decided to launch their move early for the defender, who can also play further forward. They aren't alone in that though, with the report adding that there are offers from the Premier League, with only one coming from the Red Devils.

They'll face a battle to sign him then if that is the case, with Barcelona also keen to sign Vanderson next summer. However, it appears as though the Catalan giants would rather move for the youngster next summer - meaning Ten Hag is clear to bring him in, if they can do, during the close season this year.

Should Man United sign Vanderson?

The 21-year-old has impressed in France during his time with Monaco, as showcased by the player generating a 6.93 WhoScored rating over the course of the current campaign. That puts him as the fourth-highest rated player at the side over the course of the season - an impressive feat considering his age.

In addition, the youngster also has the second-best tackle and interception rates at the Ligue 1 side this year - showing just how capable of a defender he is already despite his youth.

Vanderson has also received high praise in the past from manager Phillipe Clement who declared that the youngster had made an "exceptional adaptation" at Monaco and that he is a "perfectionist" as a player.

The player then would be a good investment from United if they could pull off a deal. He is young, already proven at a decent level and has the ability to shore up their backline.