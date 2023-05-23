Manchester United are reportedly among the clubs who are interested in signing Juventus star, Dusan Vlahovic, with the Serbian marksman among the club's centre-forward targets this summer.

What's the latest on Vlahovic to Man United?

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils - as well as both Bayern Munich and Chelsea - are said to be in the mix for the 23-year-old's signature, albeit with it yet to be seen if the striker's current side will sanction a sale at the end of the season.

Writing on Twitter regarding that interest, the respected insider stated: "Understand Chelsea haven’t sent €80m bid for Dusan Vlahović, as of now. He’s one of many strikers appreciated at the club but no bid/talks.

"Bayern and Man United remain in the race for Vlahović — but still waiting for Juventus decision."

As Romano refuted above, there had been recent claims from ESPN that the Stamford Bridge outfit had lodged an €80m (£70m) bid for the former Fiorentina man's services, with the towering asset having only made the move to Turin on a £66.6m deal back in January 2022.

What's Vlahovic's style of play?

The interest in the Belgrade native comes amid his apparent likeness to Manchester City talisman, Erling Haaland, with transfer insider Dean Jones having previously suggested that the coveted ace is a "bit like Haaland".

That likeness is seemingly apparent due to the fact that the pair are both imposing, left-footed options in attack, with the City superstar standing at 6 foot 4, while Vlahovic is only slightly smaller with a stature of 6 foot 3.

While the Juve man has found it hard to match the ruthless goalscoring form of the Norwegian of late - with Haaland netting 52 goals across all fronts this term - he has still been a clinical presence in his own right, with 23 goals in 62 games for the Old Lady to date, after previously scoring 49 times in 108 games during his stint in Florence.

Such is the admiration for Vlahovic's talents, Serbian FA president Nenad Bjekovic even went as far as to suggest that his compatriot is "better and more than complete" than the Etihad hero, while the one-time Partizan man has also been described as a potential "generational" talent by Forbes' Emmet Gates.

Although the £220k-per-week machine does only boast ten league goals this season, Gates claimed earlier in the campaign that the striker is a "a Ferrari being driven like a Fiat" by manager Max Allegri, with a change in scenery potentially what is needed for him to truly get back firing once again.

With United - who could allow Anthony Martial to depart this summer - in desperate need of a new number nine, Vlahovic could well represent the Haaland-esque talent that Erik ten Hag will likely be craving.