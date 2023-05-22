Manchester United are interested in signing Ajax attacker Mohammed Kudus during the summer transfer window, journalist David Ornstein has claimed.

Could Kudus leave Ajax this summer?

The 22-year-old is arguably one of the Eredivisie's most exciting young players currently, following a string of standout performances for his current club. He has scored 11 goals in just 18 league starts this season, and he has also chipped in with four goals and two assists in the Champions League.

Not only that, but Kudus made a name for himself at the 2022 World Cup, catching the eye with Ghana and finding the net twice in three appearances. That gave him more of a mainstream audience and he has been linked with a move away from Ajax in the months since.

United are one of the clubs who are seemingly in the race to sign the £10,000-a-week star, with the Red Devils looking for a fresh injection of attacking quality this summer. His current deal expires at the end of the 2024/25 season, but it could be that Ajax decide that now is the best time to cash in on him and receive a lot of money for his signature.

Are Man United in the mix to sign Kudus?

According to The Athletic's David Ornstein, United remain interested in snapping up Kudus this summer, but they aren't alone, in that respect:

"It is expected to require a fee of around £40million ($49.8m) to sign the Ghana international, although that might be influenced by which teams are in for him. "Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle United are among those tracking Kudus, and while other candidates may be above him on their transfer lists at present, the 22-year-old is admired."

Interestingly, Van Basten stated that Kudus is "much better" than Antony who is currently at Manchester United.

Kudus could be such an exciting signing by United ahead of next season, coming in as a long-term prospect with an extremely high ceiling. He was hailed as someone with a "great future ahead of him" by journalist John Bennet during the World Cup, as well as "brilliant", and he could strengthen the Reds' squad depth in attacking areas.

The Ajax man is capable of thriving in a central strike role, on the right-hand side or even in the centre of midfield, and this versatility will surely appeal to Erik ten Hag. The fact that the pair have already worked together during their time at Ajax would also make the move less of a risk, with the United boss knowing the Ghanaian inside out.