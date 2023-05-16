Reporter Dean Jones has described Sheikh Jassim’s Manchester United transfer plans to target moves for Kylian Mbappe, Kingsley Coman and Eduardo Camavinga as “outrageous”.

What’s Jassim got planned for Man United in the transfer market?

Jassim is still in the running to complete an Old Trafford takeover from the Glazers, however, Sir Jim Ratcliffe appears to be leading the race as things stand. Reports have suggested that the Qatari group, fronted by Jassim, could make an 11th-hour bid for the Red Devils.

Previous speculation from Christian Falk claimed that Jassim wants to look at moves for Paris Saint-Germain superstar Mbappe as well as Bayern Munich winger Coman and Real Madrid midfielder Camavinga, should he take charge in Manchester.

Talking to GiveMeSport regarding those rumours, Jones labelled the “leaks” as “outrageous” but admitted they tend to have an “element of truth”.

“It sounds pretty outrageous and far-fetched. But most leaks do have an element of truth to them.

“Even if this is just a pipe dream, I'm sure this has been mentioned somewhere along the line.”

Hugely expensive…

Jassim first needs to somehow pip Ratcliffe to a deal for United, something which appears to be difficult at this moment in time with the British businessman leading the takeover race at this stage.

However, if he is able to do so with an 11th-hour bid, Jassim seemingly has huge plans for the Red Devils, something which could be music to Erik ten Hag’s ears. Previous reports suggested that Jassim wanted 'things done quickly' so they could help Ten Hag in the transfer market, with Jude Bellingham also mooted as a former target.

Jassim clearly wants the best players on the books at Old Trafford, and signing the French trio could help take United back to the top. Mbappe holds a whopping €180m Transfermarkt valuation, whereas Coman’s stands at €65m and Camavinga a respected €60m.

Moves for the three could therefore be extremely expensive but would surely appeal to the majority of United supporters, especially Mbappe. The forward ‘has the club stature to become the top player in the world’ and could eventually become the all-time leading scorer in World Cup history, so it would certainly be a statement signing, but as Jones says, they do seem ‘pretty outrageous and far-fetched’.

They could be ones to keep an eye on if Jassim manages to get his way and take control in Manchester, however, they could be drams in the past if it is Ratcliffe who gets the nod from the Glazers.