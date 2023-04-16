Manchester United reporter Samuel Luckhurst slammed defender Harry Maguire during Sunday's 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

What did Luckhurst have to say about Maguire?

Maguire kept his place in United's Premier League starting line up for just the second time this season, with Erik ten Hag without Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane due to injury.

The 30-year-old picked up a yellow card after just three minutes following a tangle with Taiwo Awoniyi but ended up helping the visitors to three points with goals in each half from Antony and Diogo Dalot sealing the win.

Luckhurst, chief Manchester United writer for The Manchester Evening News, provided live updates on the site during the game and didn't hold back when it came to Maguire early on.

He described the centre-back as a walking disaster during the first half, feeling he was becoming unnerved by the home crowd. Just moments later, Luckhurst said that Maguire was very lucky not to give away a penalty after the ball struck his arm in the box.

What did the stats say on Maguire?

Maguire may have started the game slowly, and statistically, the Red Devils captain was the worst-rated United defender at the City Ground. As per SofaScore on the full-time whistle, the England international ended with a match rating of 7.1/10 - slightly below the average score of an away side player at 7.23/10.

The centre-back gave possession away on 13 occasions, was successful with just one of his seven attempted long balls and lost six of his 12 duels. However, it wasn't a catastrophic performance, with Maguire making seven clearances and three interceptions, more than any United defender.

He may well be required to play a more regular role going forward as well due to the club's current injury crisis, so hopefully, he'll be able to put his opening 20-minute display behind him and look to build on another clean sheet in the top flight.