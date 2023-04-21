Manchester United reporter Samuel Luckhurst hit out at Jadon Sancho during the club's 3-0 Europa League defeat to Sevilla on Thursday evening.

What did Luckhurst have to say about Sancho?

Erik ten Hag was missing some key players through injury and suspension for the trip to Spain, however, the Red Devils never got going in the second leg.

Errors from David de Gea and Harry Maguire allowed the hosts to get in front early on and they never looked back. The pair both came in for criticism in the media, however, Sancho, making his 31st appearance of the season, also came in for scrutiny. The winger was brought off for Marcus Rashford at the interval, and Luckhurst wasn't impressed with the former of the two England internationals.

Luckhurst, chief reporter for The Manchester Evening News, provided updates throughout the evening on Twitter. During the first half, he said that the winger was playing "like someone who knows he's on borrowed time".

The reporter posted at half-time that Sancho was "hiding" and gave him a 2/10 in his player ratings after the game, adding that he slowed the visitors down whenever he was on the ball.

What did the stats say about Sancho?

As per SofaScore, Sancho recorded a match rating of 6.70/10, slightly higher than the United average of 6.61/10. however, he had just 30 touches of the ball, fewer than both De Gea and Maguire.

The attacker lost possession on seven occasions, was second-best in four of his seven duels and didn't attempt a cross or shot all evening. Sancho did complete three dribbles and made two key passes, however, right-winger Antony made four key passes, with Sancho's display not impressing Luckhurst in the slightest.