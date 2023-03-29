A group fronted by Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al-Thani plan to place Manchester United at the summit of Europe’s biggest multi-club network, should they complete a takeover at Old Trafford.

What’s the latest on Sheikh Jassim and a Manchester United takeover?

Jassim appears to be one of the front-runners to take control from the Glazers after submitting a revised offer on Saturday morning following an extension last week. He is thought to be confident of winning the race to take control at Old Trafford and already appears to be planning a stunning swoop for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

The Qatari wanted 'things done quickly' so they could help Erik ten Hag in the transfer window, and it looks as if they have more exciting off-field plans they want to put in place by the beginning of next season.

The Daily Record’s Duncan Castles shared a story in the last 48 hours on possible plans for Jassim and co at Old Trafford. He said that Qatar Sports Investments, who own Paris Saint-Germain and recently purchased a minority stake in Sporting Braga, plan to use the Portuguese side as a development club for both PSG and United.

Castles said that ‘elite talents would be signed from European and South American football then moved to Portugal to gain experience in Braga's first team before being transferred up the multi-club system to the Premier League or Ligue 1’.

Could that work for Manchester United?

The Red Devils have previously dipped into the Portuguese market with moves for compatriots Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot, all of which have proven to be a success in their own right over the years. However, having a feeder club in Braga to develop young talents ahead of potential moves to England could benefit the club massively in the long run, so it is exciting to see what Jassim may bring to the club.

Alejandro Garnacho is a prime example of a South American talent currently thriving at United, with Paul Scholes hailing his 'dangerous' role in a Manchester derby victory earlier this year, and seems to be a future star, however, under new potential plans, a prospect like Garnacho could be plying his trade at senior level for Braga, looking to develop before moving to Manchester.

This could result in Ten Hag receiving ready-made first-team players on a regular basis, making this one to keep an eye on, should Jassim’s bid prove to be successful.