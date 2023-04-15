Manchester United are likely still reeling following their late collapse in Thursday's 2-2 draw at home to Sevilla in the Europa League, with that first-leg stalemate having ensured the tie is very much still in the balance heading into next week's trip to Spain.

The higher cost from that clash at Old Trafford, however, was the loss of both Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez to injury, with the withdrawal of the latter man, in particular, having sparked concern among the home support with regard to the extent of his potential absence.

As it has proved, United's worst fears have been realised as the club have since revealed that Martinez will be out for the remainder of the campaign after sustaining a metatarsal injury, while fellow World Cup winner, Varane, is also set to be out of action for the next few weeks.

That double blow has ensured that manager Erik ten Hag only has Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof to call upon as his senior centre-back options for the forthcoming games, albeit with usual left-back Luke Shaw - who has endured his own injury woes of late - also able to slot into a central berth if required.

Even with the flexibility of the England international, however, with games coming thick and fast it may be difficult for the Old Trafford outfit to rely solely on those limited options, with 19-year-old, Rhys Bennett, one potential academy gem who could well be called upon to ease this worrying, injury crisis.

Who is Man United's Rhys Bennett?

The teenage defender notably came to wider prominence after captaining United's U18 side to FA Youth Cup glory at the tail end of last season, with the promising Englishman having proved vital in the showpiece triumph over Nottingham Forest after netting the game's opening goal.

Having worn the captain's armband in the academy ranks of late, Bennett is seemingly something of a "natural leader" - according to Manchester Evening News journalist Samuel Luckhurst - and also a real "good character", having clearly made a strong impression at the club to date.

While a competitive, senior bow has yet to emerge for the £730-per-week prospect, the exciting talent did notably feature for Ten Hag's men during the World Cup break against Real Betis, with experienced stopper Tom Heaton having hailed his young colleague as "excellent" despite that 1-0 defeat.

Bennett has already been promoted to the first-team squad this season alongside fellow Youth Cup winners Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho, with the next step now for the youngster to go beyond just merely featuring as part of the matchday squad for the top-four hopefuls.

Having "played well" against Betis, as per Luckhurst, the teen starlet clearly has the ability to be able to thrive against senior opposition, with it potentially not too long before a proper chance to impress emerges, amid the loss of both Martinez and Varane.