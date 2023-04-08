Manchester United are monitoring Birmingham City defender Rico Browne ahead of a potential move to the Premier League, according to reports.

What's the latest on Browne's future?

The Blues centre-back is a promising young and rising talent who joined the academy at St. Andrews on a free transfer back in 2016 where he has since worked his way up through the various youth ranks to become a regular feature and captain of the U21s outfit.

The Midlands-based 19-year-old has made a total of 31 appearances since putting pen to paper but is yet to have forced his way into the senior first-team fold. Nevertheless, the teenager’s contract is set to expire in the summer and his future is uncertain having not yet committed to extending his stay further.

Premier League rivals West Ham are understood to have taken him on a trial two years ago whilst Tottenham Hotspur also verbally offered him an 18-month contract, but at the time, he decided to stay where he was and continue as skipper. Now though, he’s attracting interest once again, this time from Old Trafford.

According to Football Insider, Manchester United are “keeping close tabs” on Browne who has been “on the radar” of several high-profile clubs in the Premier League. The Birmingham starlet’s potential availability has “alerted” the Red Devils who are in the process of compiling an “extensive dossier” on him and it’s believed that he would “jump at the chance” to join with the aim of making an impression for Erik Ten Hag. The Blues are reportedly “keen” to retain his services and offer him a new deal, but should the hierarchy come calling with a “clear plan for his development”, he could well favour a move to Old Trafford.

Would Browne be a good signing for United's academy?

Manchester United have a history of academy players coming through the ranks and making their name in the first-team, including the likes of Anthony Elanga, so Browne could follow in their footsteps and he would be a fantastic addition to the youth set-up.

Being captain, the 6 foot 2 colossus will hold plenty of great leadership qualities and will be able to organise his team from the heart of the backline. Alongside playing in his natural role at centre-back, the £330-p/w talent also has the flexibility to play slightly higher up in defensive midfield which will be yet another attractive attribute to the board.

The St. Kitts & Nevis native additionally shares the same agent as Luke Shaw, Elanga and Facundo Pellistri so this could potentially give the Red Devils an advantage in the race to secure Browne's services at the end of the season.