Manchester United are reportedly keen to hijack Barcelona''s bid to sign Brazilian sensation, Vitor Roque, as Erik ten Hag continues his search to find a new number nine.

What's the latest on Vitor Roque to Man United?

According to Catalan outlet Mundo Deportivo - via Sports Witness - the Red Devils are said to be among the 'powerful clubs' who have made contact with the teenager's entourage regarding a possible summer swoop, even though the 18-year-old is believed to have already struck a 'pre-agreement' with those at Camp Nou.

While it looks as if the La Liga giants are closing in on a €45m (£39m) deal to prise the youngster from Athletico Paranaense, United may well still have lingering hope due to the ongoing financial woes that have engulfed La Blaugrana, with it yet to be seen if Xavi Hernandez and co will even be able to register the promising hitman.

This follows a previous report from 90min that also named the Old Trafford outfit as part of a growing list of suitors who are interested in signing the exciting forward this summer, albeit with his preference still believed to be to seal a move to Catalonia.

Who is Vitor Roque?

Likened to his iconic compatriot, Ronaldo, young Roque appears to be a player who is destined to sparkle at the elite level in the years to come, with the 5 foot 8 starlet possessing simply "crazy potential", according to talent scout Jacek Kulig.

Also described as a "real diamond" and a player with a "huge future" ahead of him by Kulig, the former Cruzeiro ace has already made a dazzling start to life at senior level, having scored 22 goals and laid on eight assists in just 65 games for his current side to date, after netting six goals in 16 games for his previous employers.

While Ten Hag has shown an interest in signing a perhaps more proven asset in the form of Harry Kane in recent times, Tottenham Hotspur's reluctance to sell the Englishman has forced United to look elsewhere, with speculation rife that Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund could be on his way to the Theatre of Dreams.

Like Roque, the towering Dane is only in the infancy of his first-team career at the age of just 20, albeit with recent reports suggesting that he could still command a fee of around €100m (£86m) this summer, despite bagging just nine league goals last term.

As such, if Ten Hag is looking for a youthful, long-term target to lead the line he could well be better served snapping up Roque for a far more affordable fee instead, with there still seemingly an outside chance that the Red Devils can edge Barcelona in the battle to secure his services.

A notable benefit of acquiring the one-cap Brazil international would be his willing work ethic when leading the line as he averages 0.96 tackles per 90 across the last 365 days, with that a far greater record than what Hojlund has achieved during his stint in Italy - just 0.20 per 90.

That willing work ethic would no doubt be appealing to Ten Hag who has repeatedly outlined his desire to see his side "defend with eleven", stressing the importance of having a workmanlike figure in a central role.

With Roque evidently possessing that trait - having seen his 'defensive contribution' described as 'strong' by Kulig - as well as the ability to provide a clinical presence in the final third, he could represent a dream alternative to Hojlund ahead of next season.