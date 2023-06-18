Manchester United appear to be leading the race to sign Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos this summer.

What’s the latest Man United transfer news involving a striker?

The Red Devils and Erik ten Hag appear to be on the search for a new forward this summer, but it doesn’t look as if it will be Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

At one stage, Kane was Manchester United’s top target, however, a move now looks unlikely. There have been other attackers mentioned such as Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen.

Ramos has also been a player of interest to those from Old Trafford, and it looks as if the Red Devils are in pole position when it comes to the race for the Portugal international.

Sport Witness relayed an update from Portuguese newspaper Correio da Manha regarding Ramos on Friday.

They claimed that United and Paris Saint-Germain are in the lead to sign Ramos this summer, citing a potential fee of €80m (£68m). The update doesn’t state if either side are set to make an offer for the striker, with the fight for the striker ‘intensifying’.

Who is Goncalo Ramos?

Ramos is just 21 years of age and has progressed through the Benfica academy, making over 100 senior appearances for the Portuguese side.

During that time, he has scored 41 goals and provided 16 assists, 19 of which came in Liga Portugal last season. Ramos actually scored two more league goals last season than Marcus Rashford’s Premier League tally, doing so in five fewer appearances.

The Benfica man has also starred on the international stage, scoring a hat-trick at last year’s World Cup, which led to him being branded as "remarkable" by broadcaster Gary Lineker.

Time is ticking ahead of the new season, so United won’t want to be waiting too long to bolster their attacking ranks, especially with Wout Weghorst’s loan spell coming to an end and Antony Martial’s future up in the air.

Ramos, therefore, could be a smart signing for United in both the short and long run, and by the looks of it, the club are in a good position currently to land the forward, dubbed a "monster" in the media.