Manchester United have placed Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves high on their list of summer targets, according to reports.

Is Ruben Neves leaving Wolves?

The Portuguese international has been at Molineux ever since 2017 and after making 252 appearances to date, has become the club captain and very much a supporters favourite in the Midlands and indeed the Premier League.

However, the 26-year-old will be out of contract at the end of next season meaning that the upcoming window will be Julen Lopetegui’s final opportunity to cash in on his prized asset, and having openly admitted that he would like to join a more high-profile club to fulfill his ambition of competing in the Champions League, a departure is likely.

Sport Witness relayed an update from Spain regarding Neves and the Red Devils earlier this month. They stated that United have already made contact to register their interest in striking a deal for the player, and that admiration appears to have since increased if the following update is anything to go by.

Are Man United signing Neves?

Now, according to Football Transfers, Man United have Neves “high” on their list of midfield targets heading into the summer window. Erik ten Hag is believed to have been a huge “admirer” of Wolves' skipper ever since he was at Porto earlier in his career and “sources close to the club” have therefore claimed “not to rule out a bid” in the weeks ahead.

Football Insider have reported that Scott McTominay has personally told his friends that he wants to leave Man United in the summer meaning that Ten Hag will need to find a suitable defensive midfield replacement should he depart, and having been dubbed an “orchestrator” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, Neves would be the perfect candidate to come in and take his spot in the centre.

The World Cup participant, who earns £50k-per-week, ranks in the 98th percentile for clearances and has made 78 tackles since the start of the season which is higher than any other of his fellow teammates, as per FBRef. The Old Gold star can also be a threat at the opposite end of the field having posted seven top-flight goal contributions (six goals and one assist) this term, form which has seen him collect five man-of-the-match awards.

Finally, Neves is Wolves’ overall, defensive and offensive second best-performing player this campaign with a WhoScored match rating of 6.98 highlighting how strong he is in all areas of his game, so should the boss be able to convince him to join, it could be a massive coup.