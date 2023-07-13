Manchester United are reportedly keen to make a move for Real Madrid defender, Antonio Rudiger, having previously been interested in the German centre-back prior to his move to the Bernabeu.

What are the latest Man United transfer rumours?

With rumours abound that Erik ten Hag is keen to move on club captain Harry Maguire this summer, reports in Spain are claiming that the Dutchman could have his eye on a possible replacement in the form of Rudiger.

The piece suggests that the Red Devils are plotting to make a bid of around €60m (£51m) to try and prise the 30-year-old from the La Liga side, albeit with Los Blancos said to be adamant that the 6 foot 3 ace won't be sold, after just a solitary season in the Spanish capital.

As per Manchester Evening News, the Old Trafford outfit were seemingly keen to sign the then-Chelsea man on a free transfer last year, albeit with the player ultimately opting to link up with Carlo Ancelotti's side instead, following the expiry of his contract at Stamford Bridge.

Should Man United sign Rudiger?

The Premier League giants have been no strangers to raiding Madrid for their experienced assets in recent years, having snapped up Casemiro on a £70m deal last summer, while also sealing a move for Raphael Varane for a reported fee of £41m in 2021.

Much like Rudiger, the latter man had seemingly been a long-term target for United prior to his eventual move to the Theatre of Dreams, with the World Cup winner making the switch after having won four Champions Leagues during his stint in Spain.

Lauded as a "world-class" asset by MEN journalist Samuel Luckhurst amid his arrival in England, Varane has endured his fair share of injury woes over the past two seasons, although the 30-year-old was a key figure under Ten Hag last term as the club ended their six-year trophy drought.

Described as "cool and calm and collected" by talkSPORT pundit Adrian Mariappa, the one-time Lens ace has made a real "influence" on the Red Devils due to his prior winning experience - according to his manager - with the hope being that Rudiger can follow suit if he is to make the same move this summer.

A former Champions League and Europa League winner with Chelsea during his time in west London, the "immense" defender - as hailed by ex-United man Rio Ferdinand - may be in the latter stages of his career, although like Varane, he certainly still has plenty to offer to Ten Hag.

The 60-cap gem's quality was notably evident in Madrid's first-leg, semi-final meeting with Manchester City back in May, having been praised by Ferdinand for managing to keep the menacing presence of Erling Haaland at bay.

Not that the former Roma man is merely a hot-headed, reckless asset, however, with the Berlin native able to mirror Varane's 'calm' approach as shown by the fact that he ranks in the top 5% among his European peers for pass completion, showcasing just how comfortable he is at playing out from the back.

Also like Varane - who has been hailed as a "leader" by Luckhurst - Rudiger is an "aggressive leader", according to former boss Thomas Tuchel, ensuring he can provide Ten Hag with another strong character in the dressing room.

With Maguire potentially on his way out, the signing of the £241k-per-week German would be a particularly astute piece of business this summer.