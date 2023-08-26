Manchester United are keen on a deal for Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch, but a fresh report has revealed that they aren’t the club in pole position to secure his services this summer.

What position is Ryan Gravenberch?

Gravenberch is primarily a central midfielder who only put pen to paper at the Allianz Arena last summer from Ajax, but his debut season didn’t go anywhere near as well as he would have hoped having been handed just three starts in the Bundesliga for Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Due to his severe lack of game time and how low down in his manager’s pecking order he is, the 21-year-old has reportedly told chiefs that he wants to leave and complete a move to the Premier League before the end of the window, and there are two potential suitors waiting to snap him up.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that whilst the Bavarian club don’t want to sell, the Red Devils and Liverpool have both “called” to remain informed on the conditions of a deal should his side have a late change of heart over sanctioning his sale.

TEAMtalk claim that Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat still very much remains Erik ten Hag’s top target in the centre of the park, but should he fail to land his first choice ahead of September 1st, Netherlands’ youth international has been identified as an alternative having worked under the boss during his time at Ajax in the Eredivisie.

Are Man United signing Ryan Gravenberch?

According to 90min, Man United are “interested in striking a deal” for Gravenberch this summer, hijacking a possible Liverpool transfer, with those at Anfield in talks with Bayern that are, as it stands, at a “more advanced stage”.

Munich’s star is “keen to leave” to give himself the best chance of representing his country at the EURO 2024 tournament, and it’s stated that Tuchel’s men are “softening” their stance and have placed a price tag of around £20m on his head in a new development.

How tall is Ryan Gravenberch?

Standing at 6 foot 2, Gravenberch would add a completely different dimension to the midfield with his height and be a real physical presence in the centre, especially with him potentially being available for a fee of £20m, Man United could table an offer to test the water and see if they can hijack Liverpool’s move.

Since the start of his career, Amsterdam’s native has posted 69 goal contributions (36 goals and 33 assists) in 221 appearances whilst ranking in the 94th percentile for most shot-creating actions, highlighting that he’s much better at impacting the game at the top end of the pitch rather than defensively.

Read The Latest Man United Transfer News HERE...

Sponsored by Adidas, the talisman also recorded an 89.3% pass success rate last season which would make him the second-best achiever in Ten Hag’s squad, with only Victor Lindelof out of the regular starters able to top that (93.2%), displaying his excellent calmness and composure on the ball in possession.

Bayern’s “indispensable” player, as dubbed by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, even knows what it takes to compete and be successful at the highest level having secured seven senior trophies since first bursting onto the scene, so he would be able to match the winning mentality of the current group who are already at Old Trafford.