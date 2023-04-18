Manchester United will meet with the representatives of Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch over a potential summer transfer.

What’s the latest transfer news on Man United and Gravenberch?

The Red Devils are looking to add to their midfield ranks this summer ahead of Erik ten Hag’s second season in charge.

There has been speculation over a move for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielders Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo, whereas a permanent move for loanee Marcel Sabitzer has also been mooted.

Gravenberch is another who appears to be an option for Old Trafford officials, although reports elsewhere have suggested that the Netherlands international is open to joining Premier League rivals Liverpool.

Journalist Santi Aouna shared an update regarding Gravenberch in the last 48 hours. He said on Twitter that the midfielder is looking for more game time and his representatives will meet with Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool.

“Ryan Gravenberch and his entourage will be making a decision on their future soon. The midfielder wants to play more, whether at Bayern or elsewhere.

“Liverpool, Arsenal and Man U will meet the player's entourage. Erik ten Hag is a fan of Gravenberch.”

Who is Gravenberch?

Gravenberch, on £152,000-a-week, is 20 years of age and is primarily a central midfielder who can also turn out in a holding midfield role if required.

The Adidas-sponsored midfielder is valued at €30m by Transfermarkt and only made the move to Bayern Munich last summer from Ajax. Gravenberch has struggled to break into Munich’s first-choice XI, though, starting just one Bundesliga game this season.

He has played just 711 minutes in a total of 27 appearances in all competitions this season, so it is no surprise that he is on the search for more game time, something he could receive at Old Trafford.

One of Ten Hag’s transfer priorities this summer is in midfield, and with Scott McTominay wanting out over the coming months, there could be room for someone like Gravenberch to come in and feature heavily alongside the likes of Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes.

Former Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann had suggested that Gravenberch was "better than most other footballers" his age, so he could be a shrewd long-term signing in midfield, with both Casemiro and Eriksen over the age of 30.

United are also on course to be playing in four competitions once again next season, which could help Gravenberch's chances of receiving more game time, however, the Red Devils may need to pip two of their biggest rivals to his services.