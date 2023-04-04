While much of the focus will be on incomings at Manchester United this summer, for manager Erik ten Hag there also appears to be a sense of urgency with regard to outgoings, with the Dutchman potentially ready to spark something of a mass exodus from Old Trafford.

As per Manchester Evening News, the likes of Harry Maguire, Anthony Martial, Alex Telles and Eric Bailly are among those who the Red Devils are keen to move on, with the former Ajax boss wanting his side to be more 'ruthless' with regard to selling peripheral assets.

The report also suggests that the 53-year-old is becoming 'increasingly impatient' with misfiring forward, Jadon Sancho, with the former Borussia Dortmund man having started just 12 Premier League games this season, scoring four times and providing just one assist.

While it is not revealed whether the England international will be among those to depart at the end of the season, it does appear that there is growing uncertainty regarding his position at the club, with it potentially looking as if an error was made in bringing the London-born gem back to England just under two years ago.

Has Sancho been a good signing for Man United?

Cast your mind back to the summer of 2021 and optimism was brewing regarding a potential title charge for the Red Devils, with then-boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer having overseen the marquee arrivals of both Sancho and Raphael Varane, before adding the cherry on top of the cake with the addition of returning hero, Cristiano Ronaldo.

After finishing second the previous season, it looked as if United were ready to take the next step up and finally end nearly a decade of hurt in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, with that trio of signings having only raised the optimism among supporters.

As it proved, however, a grim start to the campaign ultimately saw Solskjaer out of a job by the end of November, with notable defeats to the likes of Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City and Watford having called time on the Norwegian's tenure.

Much of the blame for that shock downturn in fortunes fell the way of the main man, Ronaldo, with the serial-winning icon having been criticised by pundit Danny Blind for having a "negative" impact on the team's style of play.

That ill feeling towards the Portugal international was only heightened by his apparent desire to leave ahead of the current campaign, before the veteran asset ensured his place at the club was untenable following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan back in November.

Despite the potential relief that has come with the 38-year-old's subsequent exit, in hindsight it could be said that the formidable marksman still proved a better addition for the club than the aforementioned Sancho, with the latter man having rarely delivered over the last two years or so.

In the case of Ronaldo, despite the sour nature of his eventual exit, the 198-cap machine did enjoy a positive return to the Theatre of Dreams on an individual basis initially, having scored 24 goals in all competitions last season, including 18 top-flight goals.

Amid a grim season collectively, it was the beloved figure who provided moments of magic in the red jersey, notably scoring dramatic late winners in the Champions League against both Villarreal and Atalanta, while also scoring hat-tricks against Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City in the league.

Sancho, by contrast, has had few moments to shout about during his time at the club to date, with arguably his only memorable contribution having been the opener in the win over Liverpool back in August.

The former Manchester City man has no doubt been something of a "flop" due to his lack of impact, as per journalist Jason Soutar, with Solskjaer, Ralf Rangnick and now Ten Hag likely to have expected more from the £73m addition - with that fee far more than the £12.8m that was dished out on Ronaldo.

Although the latter man did have the expense of his exorbitant £515k-per-week salary, as per FBref, Sancho too has also been rather costly with regard to his hefty wages, with the struggling dud reportedly taking home around £350k-per-week.

Equally, while the age of Ronaldo ensured that he was always set to be nothing more than a short-term fix, the hope was that the young Englishman, by contrast, would be a player to build around for the future, with Solskjaer describing him as someone who "will form an integral part of my squad for years to come", at the time of the winger's capture.

At present, that belief does not look like coming to pass, with Ten Hag and co now lumbered with an expensive player who they can't so easily write off, as they did so to allow Ronaldo to move on last year.

While it is easy to see that neither of those 2021 signings have gone to plan, it does appear to be the case that the signing of Sancho was the bigger mistake, even if the 5 foot 11 man does potentially still have time to come good.