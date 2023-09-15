It has not been the start to the new Premier League season that was hoped for Manchester United, with the Red Devils currently languishing in mid-table after winning just two of the opening four games thus far.

With the most expensively assembled squad in the world - at a cost of £999.1m - the Old Trafford outfit should likely now be far closer to challenging rivals Manchester City at the summit, although the current six-point gap between the pair would suggest that United's decade-long wait for the title is set to continue.

To still appear someway off their Etihad foes despite the funds that have been spent is an indication of just how unwisely the club have splashed the cash in recent times, with manager Erik ten Hag facing a huge challenge trying to lift the mood following the international break.

Among those costly additions who have failed to hit the heights that were expected is former Borussia Dortmund sensation, Jadon Sancho, with the Englishman facing an uncertain future in Manchester after publicly calling out his manager on Twitter - following his exclusion from the matchday squad for the defeat to Arsenal.

Despite the 23-year-old's own belief that he has become something of a "scapegoat" at the club of late, it is hard to argue that United have not received value for money from the winger thus far, with his displays having been a far cry from what was on show in Germany.

Why did Man United sign Sancho?

On the evidence of his woes over the past two years there will be those questioning the Red Devils' decision to sign the London-born trickster, although it is easy to forget just what a superstar the forward was during his time at Dortmund.

Having moved to Westfalenstadion back in 2017 from Man City on a £10m deal, the 5 foot 11 ace went on to prove something of a revelation for the Bundesliga giants, scoring 50 goals and providing 64 assists in just 137 games in all competitions over the next four years.

Described as a player who has "got everything" by ex-United man, Rio Ferdinand, Sancho was particularly impressive in the Champions League for the German giants, with 11 goals and assists in just 21 appearances in the competition prior to his return to England.

A truly scintillating talent, the City youth product appeared to have everything that a modern-day winger could need, with Bayern Munich legend Lothar Matthaus notably saying of his talents:

"He’s a natural footballer. A player who has everything: fantastic speed, great technique, a good eye for his colleagues and that key pass. For me he is a perfect player.”

Such form had caught United's interest as far back as 2019, while the club were also unsuccessful in their pursuit a year later, ensuring they were forced to endure a lengthy wait to finally get him to the Theatre of Dreams - a wait that has ultimately not proved worth it.

How much did Man United pay for Sancho?

Having been quoted more than £100m for the fleet-footed talent in 2020, United ultimately managed to strike a deal for £73m just a year later, with Sancho joining as part of a summer spree that also saw Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo snapped up by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and co.

Jadon Sancho's Bundesliga record Games Goals Assists 2017/18 12 1 4 2018/19 34 12 18 2019/20 32 17 17 2020/21 26 8 12

Stats via Transfermarkt

Speaking prior to that move, former Man United man Luke Chadwick suggested that the ex-Dortmund whiz could potentially prove to be the next Ronaldo - or even the next George Best or Ryan Giggs - such was his sky-high potential:

"Sancho would be a huge signing. They’ve got gifted players in that position already but Sancho is a talent that doesn’t come around too often.

“He looks like a Manchester United player from years gone by if you think about George Best, Ryan Giggs, Cristiano Ronaldo. He can be of a similar ilk as those players in the future and can appease the fans."

That comparison to the Portuguese ace was also made by the aforementioned Ferdinand following the completion of the deal, with both supporters and pundits alike having been desperate to see the wing wizard in action following the protracted period of negotiations.

What has gone wrong for Sancho at Man United?

For some, that move now looks like a "complete waste of money" - as per pundit Paul Parker - with the £250k-per-week dud having scored just 12 goals and registered only six assists in 82 games across all fronts in that time - the same number of goal involvements that Dan James achieved from just 74 outings for the club.

Despite a handful of high points - including his goal in the win over Liverpool last term - Sancho has been unable to maintain his form over a consistent period, with even a break from the action earlier this year having failed to have the desired effect upon his return.

Now into his third season at Old Trafford, it would be no surprise if it proved to be the 23-cap international's final campaign at the club amid the fallout of his recent outburst, with reports earlier this month indicating that a move to Saudi Arabia was potentially on the cards.

Even prior to this recent saga, treble winner Dwight Yorke had suggested that the Englishman was on "borrowed time" due to his failure to perform, while Ten Hag himself was also said to have been growing 'increasingly impatient' earlier this year.

Looking like a shell of the player that once shone in Germany - as the aforementioned Parker stated "he is slowing down the tempo, he is dribbling too much and is not beating people as he should be doing" - it is hard to see just what he is offering to the Red Devils at present.

While at just 23 time is still on his side to turn things around, on the evidence of the last 24 months the wideman has certainly not been a successful signing and has certainly not hit the heights of the great Ronaldo, who won three league titles and the Champions League during his glittering first spell in Manchester.

With the club recently confirming that Sancho is set to 'remain on a personal training programme away from the first-team group', an already turbulent stint appears to have hit a new low.