Manchester United are reportedly showing interest in Feyenoord starlet, Santiago Gimenez, as Erik ten Hag seeks to strengthen his centre-forward ranks this summer.

What's the latest on Gimenez to Man United?

According to The Mirror, the Red Devils were among a host of Premier League clubs who sent scouts to watch the 21-year-old in action during the recent Eredivisie clash with Ajax, with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton and Hove Albion also showing an interest in his services.

The Mexican international - who only arrived in the Netherlands last summer - is said to be valued at as little as £18m if he is to be sold this summer, with that no doubt an attractive option as far as the Old Trafford outfit are concerned.

While United have been heavily linked with a move for England skipper, Harry Kane ahead of next season, a second striking addition, such as Gimenez, can not be ruled, particularly amid the doubts over Anthony Martial's future and with Wout Weghorst only on a temporary deal at the club.

Would Gimenez be a good signing for Man United?

Ten Hag's need for a more ruthless presence in attack was only heightened following the 2-0 win over Everton on Saturday, with the hosts having been rather wasteful despite eventually sealing the win, notably recording 21 attempts on goal in the first-half alone - the most of any team in the league this season.

Turning to a figure like Gimenez could well help to ease those goalscoring woes, with the Argentina-born marksman having enjoyed a "very impressive" start to life in Rotterdam, as per talent scout Jacek Kulig, after scoring 22 goals in all competitions this season.

The former Cruz Azul ace - who has nine league goals to his name this term - may not be expected to instantly hit the ground running as a starting option at the Theatre of Dreams, although he could well help to provide strong competition to a more marquee arrival, such as Kane.

The hope would be that the 6 foot sensation could follow in the footsteps of another Mexican star who shone in Manchester, with Javier Hernandez also proving himself a truly menacing impact player during his time at the club.

While young 'Chicharito' was something of an unknown quantity after signing for Sir Alex Ferguson's side in 2010 - joining from Guadalajara on a reported £6m deal - he quickly became an undoubted fan favourite, having scored 13 league goals in his debut campaign at the club.

That respectable tally had come despite the 5 foot 9 ace making just 15 starts, having quickly established himself as something of a 'super-sub' due to his ability to provide that match-winning moment off the bench.

Despite never truly establishing himself as the leading man in attack, Hernandez was a perfect alternative to the likes of Wayne Rooney, Dimitar Berbatov and Robin van Persie, notably scoring ten league goals in each of the next two seasons as a marker of his clinical finishing prowess - albeit while netting just four top-flight goals in his final campaign at the club in 2013/14.

The hope would be that young Gimenez could emulate or even better his compatriot if he is to join Ten Hag's project this summer, taking on the Hernandez mantle of being a perhaps lesser-known option who can go on to surprise the Old Trafford crowd.