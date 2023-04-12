It would appear that at least one new centre-forward addition will be on the cards for Manchester United this summer, with manager Erik ten Hag keen to find a long-term solution to the club's current striking problem.

The departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in November left the Red Devils with Anthony Martial as the sole centre-forward option at the time, although the former Monaco man has been plagued by injury this season, amid suggestions that his time could be up at Old Trafford at the end of the season.

The top-four hopefuls did move to ease the burden on the injury-prone Frenchman by snapping up Wout Weghorst in January, although the Dutchman has since scored just twice for the club to date, with it yet to be seen if the loan signing will be handed a permanent contract.

Recent reports have suggested that United are keen on prising Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur, although Ten Hag and co may need more than just one new face if both Weghorst and Martial are to depart.

As such, one potential option could have presented itself in the form of Feyenoord marksman, Santiago Gimenez, with The Mirror recently reporting that the Carabao Cup winners sent scouts to watch the 21-year-old in action against Ajax.

The hope would be that the Mexico international - who is said to be rated at around £18m - could prove just as successful as another striker to have traded the Eredivisie for Old Trafford, in the form of Ruud van Nistelrooy.

How good was Van Nistelrooy at Man United?

As goalscorers go, there were few better than the legendary Dutchman in his pomp, with Van Nistelrooy having been an "absolute machine" in front of goal during his time in England, as per ex-teammate, Roy Keane.

Having seen a move to the Theatre of Dreams shelved in 2000 due to a knee issue, the then-PSV Eindhoven star made his belated move to Manchester a year later, going on to quickly make up for lost time after scoring twice on debut against Fulham.

That goalscoring entrance in his new surroundings set the tone for what was to follow from the 70-cap menace, with the ruthless and single-minded gem bagging 150 goals in just 219 games for United in total, including 95 goals in just 150 Premier League outings.

While others have struggled in recent times to make that transition from the Netherlands to England - with Memphis Depay notably lasting just 18 months with the Red Devils after also signing from PSV in 2015 - Van Nistelrooy proved himself a truly "fantastic goalscorer", as per former boss Sir Alex Ferguson, with the hope being that Gimenez can emulate that success.

On current evidence, it would appear that the latter man also has the credentials to be a rather prolific presence under Ten Hag, with the Argentine-born ace having been "on fire" so far this season, according to talent scout Jacek Kulig.

The former Cruz Azul man - who only arrived in Rotterdam last summer - has already bagged 18 goals in just 37 games to date for his current side, helping to fire the club into title contention.

Much like Van Nistelrooy - who scored just one top-flight goal for United outside the box - Gimenez also truly thrives inside the penalty area having scored nine of his ten league goals inside the 18-yard box, while he also ranks in the top 2% among his peers in the Men's next eight best competitions around the globe for touches in the attacking penalty area.

To have a truly clinical poacher at their disposal once again would be a real coup for United, with the Premier League giants needing to repeat that Van Nistelrooy masterclass and bring the Feyenoord man to Old Trafford ahead of next season.