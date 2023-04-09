Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has told Old Trafford officials that he wants to leave the club this summer, Football Insider report.

What’s the latest news on McTominay and Man United?

McTominay has featured heavily in Erik ten Hag’s first season at the club, making 35 appearances in all competitions so far. However, the Scotland international may have been hoping for more starts in those games, turning out from the off on 16 occasions.

One of those was yesterday against Everton, though, playing the entirety of the 2-0 Premier League win at Old Trafford, with Ten Hag praising the midfielder as a result.

"Great player, great personality. So happy I have him in my squad – he gives all his energy, never gives up, so it’s great.”

The 26-year-old opened the scoring with his first league goal of the season and was one of United’s top performers, as per SofaScore, ending the game with a match rating of 7.6/10, winning 12 duels and completing 100% of his long balls and crosses to go with his goal. However, despite this positive display, McTominay has been linked with a summer exit, and an update has now emerged.

Football Insider reporter Pete O’Rourke shared a story in the last 48 hours regarding McTominay and his United future. He stated that the midfielder has informed the Old Trafford board that he wants to leave the club this summer if he is dropped further down the pecking order.

United are looking to sign a new midfielder over the coming months, with McTominay seeing that as a threat as he wants regular first-team football.

Should McTominay stay or go?

The Red Devils have reportedly placed a £50m price tag on McTominay amid interest from Newcastle United, with the 26-year-old’s contract not expiring until 2025.

Therefore, United look set to have a big decision to make over the coming months, especially with McTominay keen to leave. He has enjoyed a purple patch of form in recent weeks, though, scoring four times during the recent international break with Scotland and his recent strike against Everton.

The versatile midfielder is currently battling the likes of Fred, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Marcel Sabitzer and Bruno Fernandes for a starting spot, though, and with a new big-name midfielder potentially arriving, United may see it as the right time to cash in, only time will tell.