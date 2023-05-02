Manchester United have reportedly sent scouts to watch Tammy Abraham in action for Roma in recent days, ahead of a potential summer move for the striker.

Is Abraham thriving for Roma?

The £93,000-a-week attacker joined the Giallorossi on a permanent deal from Chelsea back in 2021, having not been promised regular playing time at Stamford Bridge. Since moving to Italy, he has largely shone, scoring 36 goals in 98 appearances - an impressive return in a league often famed for its strong defences down the years.

Abraham excelled last season, netting 17 times in the league, but in truth, it has been more of a struggle for him this time around, despite still contributing at times. Only eight goals have come his way in 32 league outings, as well as one in 11 appearances in the Europa League.

For that reason, it could be that Roma manager Jose Mourinho is willing to see the 25-year-old move on at the end of the season, and should that happen, he is unlikely to be without suitors. With United looking to sign a centre forward in the summer window, it looks as though Abraham is now a target.

Could Abraham move to Man United?

According to Gazzetta dello Sport [via Sport Witness], the former Chelsea man is an "objective" for a number of clubs, with United, Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham all having representatives in attendance to watch him in action at home to AC Milan last weekend. The "showcase was good" for Abraham, who looks increasingly likely to leave Roma, although they may only entertain bids of €80m (£70m).

The 11-cap and three-goal England international is clearly a good footballer - he has been hailed by Harry Kane for doing "very well" under Mourinho in the recent past - but there are question marks over whether he is at the genuinely elite level that United need this summer, despite being called "magnificent" in the air by The Times' Henry Winter.

The Red Devils need to be bringing in someone of the calibre of Kane or Victor Osimhen - players who are among the best in the Europe in their position - but Abraham has never been, and likely never will be, quite at that level. He would be a strong backup option for United, starting games here and there, and being effective off the substitutes' bench, but the club need to aim higher if they are to be Premier League title challengers next season and beyond.