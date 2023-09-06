Manchester United pondered a move for four-time Champions League winner Sergio Ramos in the summer, but passed on the opportunity to make an offer, according to reports.

What's the latest news involving Manchester United?

The Red Devils were on the wrong side of a 3-1 defeat to Arsenal last weekend after Marcus Rashford's opening strike was cancelled out by goals from Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus.

Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag made his frustrations known following a controversial affair that saw Alejandro Garnacho denied an 89th-minute strike to put the Red Devils 2-1 ahead on 89 minutes. Speaking to Sky Sports, Ten Hag stated: "The performance was alright from us. I thought we played a very good game but everything went against us - then you don't win the game. We needed a little bit more luck to win the game. It was not offside [for Alejandro Garnacho goal]. It was the wrong angle."

Now, Manchester United will be left to stew over an unfortunate defeat at the Emirates Stadium before returning to competitive action after the international break against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on September 16th.

Jadon Sancho has risked disciplinary action after taking to social media platform X to hit back at criticism from Ten Hag regarding his level of performance in training, as per The Guardian. An internal meeting is set to be held between Manchester United management staff and Sancho to determine the best way to move forward from the incident, as per 90min.

Turkish clubs have enquired about the availability of Sancho as their transfer window remains open until September 15th; nevertheless, it is believed that Manchester United would not entertain any departure for the England international that would involve paying a portion of his wages.

Did Manchester United come close to signing Sergio Ramos?

According to 90min, veteran free agent Sergio Ramos was offered to Manchester United, Chelsea and Bayern Munich before eventually deciding to sign for boyhood club Sevilla.

It is believed that all three clubs kept Ramos in their thoughts; however, his large salary demands curtailed any possibility of a deal being done to bring the four-time Champions League winner to Old Trafford and the Glazers never stumped up an offer.

Before returning to Sevilla, Ramos was most recently of Paris Saint-Germain and went on to register six goals and one assist at the club across 58 appearances in all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Labelled "different level" by former Spain coach Luis Enrique, Ramos also turned down a remarkable £17.1 million per year proposal from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad, according to The Sun.

The outlet even sensationally claim that Ramos knocked back a one-year contract at Manchester United reported to be worth around £73,000 per week, which was offered in the aftermath of Raphael Varane being ruled out due to injury.

Northern Ireland international Jonny Evans has since rejoined Manchester United on a one-year contract and made his second debut for the Red Devils against Arsenal last weekend.