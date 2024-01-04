Manchester United continue to make inroads in the transfer market and could now initiate a blockbuster move for one of Europe's finest players, according to a recent report.

Manchester United January transfer rumours

Manchester United are always in the market to strengthen their squad and this month will be no different as Erik Ten Hag looks to improve his side's standing in the Premier League. Defence has emerged as an area that the Red Devils could look to strengthen and Lille youngster Leny Yoro is a name that refuses to go away at Old Trafford.

French football expert Jonathan Johnson has spoken to CaughtOffside to provide information relating to the latest situation surrounding the 18-year-old.

Johnson stated: "Leny Yoro has impressed at Lille this season and is definitely showing himself to be one of the top talents in Ligue 1 at the moment. He’s somebody who I think is going to be in majorly high demand in the summer.

"We’ve already seen links with the big clubs in the Premier League – Liverpool, Man City, Man United – and my understanding is that PSG are also very keen on him, as well as a number of other clubs from across Europe. As things stand, I don’t expect Yoro to make a move away from Lille this January."

Journalist Christian Falk has indicated that Bayer Munich striker Eric Choupo-Moting would also be willing to discuss a move to Old Trafford amid links with Manchester United.

Now, Ten Hag has now supposedly returned to the table for a long-time target who he is obsessed with bringing to England.

According to Catalan reports, Manchester United haven't forgotten Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong and have prepared an offer for the Netherlands international that would sit at around €90 million (£77.7 million). The £620k-a-week ace is someone who Ten Hag is believed to be obsessed with, which can be vouched for given his previous attempts to get him onboard at Old Trafford.

Frenkie De Jong's statistics compared to midfielders in Europe's top five leagues Passes attempted 89.24 per 90 mins - 99th percentile Pass completion 90.7% - 90th percentile Progressive passes 10.34 per 90 mins - 99th percentile Progressive carries 3.17 per 90 mins - 95th percentile Shot-creating actions 3.65 per 90 mins - 85th percentile

Barcelona have well-documented financial issues, which the Red Devils are likely to try and use as leverage to shift their stance on letting go of the former Ajax midfielder; nevertheless, De Jong is said to be happy in his current surroundings.

De Jong has struggled with an ankle problem this campaign, though has still made 12 appearances in all competitions for La Blaugrana, registering a solitary goal (De Jong statistics - Transfermarkt).

Realistically, it seems like the Red Devils are mentioned in connection with De Jong every window, though he would be a fantastic addition to their engine room if they could pull of a swoop for him.