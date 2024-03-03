With the arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe as part owner meaning that the chequebook will likely be open this summer, Manchester United have already started scouting a player to fix a problem area at Old Trafford.

Man United's search for a midfielder

Owing to a mix of injuries and poor performances, Erik ten Hag has been forced to deploy a rotating cast of players to occupy the middle of the park during the Premier League season.

With Bruno Fernandes taking up a position further up the pitch, the two holding midfield spots have yet to be claimed by one particular player. Scott McTominay has featured the most in this position in regard to minutes played. However, it is clear that the Scotsman is not Ten Hag's first choice in this area.

Man United Midfielders 23/24 Starts Minutes Scott McTominay 12 1293 Casemiro 13 997 Kobbie Mainoo 12 947 Sofyan Amrabat 7 619 Christian Eriksen 9 887

The most impressive of the midfield crop has been 18-year-old Kobbie Mainoo. With thirteen starts already this season, the youngster has clearly impressed however, the club will be weary of putting too much pressure on someone just starting their career.

With this in mind, there is no wonder why United have already started scouting for the man they think can be the future of the midfield at Old Trafford.

United scout Belgian youngster

According to Het Nieuwsblad (as per Sport Witness), Man United are interested in 21-year-old midfielder Mandela Keita. Currently on loan at Belgian outfit Royal Antwerp, it is suggested that the Manchester club have scouted him "several times" in recent months, and even contacted the player's agent for information.

Keita was on the radar of multiple English clubs in January with both West Ham and Aston Villa showing an interest in the player. With neither side striking a deal during the window, it appears that United have now seen it as their opportunity to secure the services of the player.

Since joining Antwerp on loan last January, Keita has shone as a tough tackling midfielder who is able to pass the ball and progress play. Standing at 5'10, the defensive midfielder combines agility and strength to offer a flexible presence at the base of midfield.

Mandela Keita 2023/24 Belgian Pro League Stats Total Per 90 Percentile Rank Passes Attempted 62.54 93 Pass Completion Percentage 89.3% 99 Successful Take-ons 1.17 78 Progressive Passes 5.90 72 Tackles 2.89 80 Interceptions 2.03 92

As the table shows, Keita is a defensive powerhouse with a progressive streak in his play. Whilst rarely on the scoresheet, the Belgian cannot be ruled out on the attacking front with his goals coming from powerful runs from the midfield.

It was his versatility that saw the 21-year-old given his first Belgium call up in October 2023. Head coach Domenico Tedesco said of Keita's inclusion: “We need some physicality in the centre for these two opponents, therefore we have decided for Mandela”.

With United's frailties in midfield well documented, bringing Keita to Old Trafford would give Ten Hag a player who can make an instant impact whilst still having a bright future ahead of him.