There is undoubtedly a sense of growing impatience among Manchester United supporters with regard to the protracted sale of the club, with the Old Trafford faithful having voiced their grievances with a protest ahead of Sunday's win at home to Aston Villa.

Despite the Glazer family having stated their intention to sell the club back in November, there has seemingly been little progress over the last few months, even with both Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe heading up rival bids to become United's new owners.

The hope among many will be that a resolution can be found sooner rather than later with the summer transfer window now looming, with a change in ownership potentially set to spark notable investment in the playing squad.

In the case of the aforementioned Jassim, in particular, the Qatari businessman is seemingly set to splash the cash by securing 'several big signings', as per Foot Mercato, with The Sun having only recently reported that Brazilian playmaker, Neymar, could be a possible 'marquee' arrival.

For all the possible excitement that may come with talk of such high profile additions, any prospective owner may also be wise to look to the brimming talent in the academy set-up, with there a chance to save millions by promoting from within, rather than scouring the transfer market.

In the case of young Shea Lacey, in particular, it looks as if manager Erik ten Hag could already have a potential superstar on his hands, with the teenager having been hailed as a "very, very special player" by Daily Express journalist, Alex Turk.

How good is Man United's Shea Lacey?

While at just 16 young Lacey may still be a few years away from solidifying a place in the first-team set-up, a promotion for the dazzling Englishman could come sooner rather than later if he continues his recent, stellar form at youth level.

Lauded as potentially the "next [Lionel] Messi" by Football Transfers' Jacque Talbot, the exciting wonderkid has already made a strong impression for the club's U18 side of late, with five goal involvements in just ten league games this season.

The "interesting" talent - as described by youth expert Jacek Kulig - has been in particularly impressive form in recent games after scoring against both Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sunderland at U18 level.

A player with a "left foot made of gold" - as per Kulig - Lacey will have set tongues wagging with his solo effort against Wolves, in particular, having breezed past the visiting defence down the right flank, before producing a sensational, dinked effort over the onrushing goalkeeper.

That outing also saw the precocious gem produce a remarkable turn and dribble to drive his side forward from inside his own half, with that silky and balletic surge having only served to further showcase why he has also earned comparisons to Manchester City starlet, Phil Foden.

Although it would be a big step for the wing wizard to replicate that impact in the senior set-up at the Theatre of Dreams, it should seemingly not be too long before Lacey is unleashed by Ten Hag, with the aim of following in the footsteps of recent academy graduate, Alejandro Garnacho.

As the aforementioned Turk recently stated - "Shea Lacey. Remember the name...."