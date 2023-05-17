Sheikh Jassim has now made an increased bid to take control at Manchester United, Fabrizio Romano reports.

What’s the latest Man United takeover news?

Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe have been the frontrunners when it comes to a takeover from the Glazers, however, the Qatar group have fallen behind in the race.

Reports last week suggested that Ratcliffe took a significant step closer to a deal and was set to enter final talks. That led to speculation over Jassim making an 11th-hour offer, something which has now materialised.

Romano took to Twitter on Tuesday evening to provide a further update regarding Jassim and an Old Trafford takeover. The reliable reporter shared news of an increased offer, adding that it will clear all the Red Devils’ debt, with “sources” saying that it is a “significant increase over the initial proposal”.

“Sheikh Jassim has now made another increased bid — as always, it's for 100% of Manchester United, will clear all debt and includes a separate fund directed solely at the club and community.

“Sources guarantee this is significant increase over the initial proposal.”

The Daily Mail describe it as a seismic development, although Jassim’s offer is still thought to value United at a lower price than Ratcliffe.

What are Jassim's Man United plans?

Reports claimed that there was hope that a preferred bidder would be chosen this week, however, this update could put an end to those plans. As a result, a takeover could now take longer to process, which could have a knock-on effect when it comes to the club’s transfer plans.

That isn’t ideal news for Erik ten Hag, who may be hoping to get his summer business completed as soon as possible ahead of his second season in charge.

However, Jassim clearly has big plans for United both on and off the pitch and he isn’t willing to give up without a fight following another improved bid. The likes of Kylian Mbappe, Kingsley Coman and Eduardo Camavinga have been mooted as targets if Jassim claims control, and he is also eyeing an upgrade or rebuild of Old Trafford.

It will be interesting to see what the Glazers decide to do now, with this update appearing to throw a spanner in the works for Ratcliffe, who is offering to keep Joel and Avram Glazer involved with a partial stake for two or four years before finally exiting.