Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani has seemingly been handed a huge Manchester United boost in his attempts to seal a full Old Trafford takeover.

What’s the latest Man United takeover news?

Jassim has made five bids for Manchester United, with the most recent coming earlier this month. His offer has always been for 100% of the club which would see all the club’s debt cleared, while also creating a separate fund for the community.

However, Jassim isn’t the only one keen on a takeover, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS group also in the race which began late last year. It was previously reported that Ratcliffe was closing in on a Manchester United takeover, however, recent speculation has claimed that it is Jassim who has now slipped ahead.

A takeover approval process could actually take eight to 12 weeks, meaning that the Glazers may remain in control at the start of next season, but an update has emerged which could be good news for Jassim.

The Manchester Evening News relayed an update from The Mirror on Tuesday regarding the Glazers’ stance on a full sale, with it being labelled as a huge boost for Jassim.

“Sheikh Jassim has received a 'huge boost' in his prospective takeover of United with the Glazer family finally on the same page, according to The Mirror.

“There has been long-standing debate over a full sale, with brothers Joel and Avram both thought to be keen on retaining a minority share - something Sir Jim Ratcliffe has proposed in his bid. However, the family are now said to be united regarding a full sale, something that Sheikh Jassim has vowed to go through with, should he be granted exclusivity.”

Is Kylian Mbappe signing for Man United?

This update appears to be key for Jassim in his attempts to take full control at Old Trafford, and should he do just that, it looks as if he is planning to make a Man United move for Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe.

The Qatar group believe that the France international “belongs at Man United” and are eyeing a sensational swoop this summer.

Mbappe may end up leaving PSG ahead of the 2023/24 season if he doesn’t sign new terms with the club, and should Jassim get the green light in Manchester ahead of Ratcliffe, he could make a £170m move – making this one to watch over the coming months.