The prospect of Neymar heading to Manchester United is possible according to transfer insider Dean Jones, who told GiveMeSport that potential buyer Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani is keen to snap up the player should he complete a takeover.

What is the latest on Manchester United's takeover?

The Red Devils' ownership situation has been up in the air ever since it was revealed that the Glazers may be prepared to sell up at Old Trafford. With fans protesting at the Americans' handling of the club, they have finally decided to offer the Premier League outfit up to potential buyers and it means that a deal could soon be done.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani are the two main competitors vying to seal a deal for United. The former of the two would like to buy out the Glazers share but not buy a full 100% stake in the club, whereas the Qatar-backed bid would see a complete takeover achieved.

As of yet, neither party has cemented a deal to buy the club and it means that the Red Devils future in terms of transfer dealings are uncertain. However, transfer insider Dean Jones has revealed that should Sheikh Jassim complete a deal for the side, it could see a bid for Neymar launched, with the buyer a fan of the Brazilian.

Recent reports have suggested that Erik Ten Hag's side have indeed got an interest in the current PSG man but talks are not currently underway. However, speaking about the situation, Jones has revealed that Sheikh Jassim does want the forward but it obviously cannot happen until the ownership situation is cleared up. He told GiveMeSport: "’Ive always been told that his income [Neymar] from PSG would make any deal extremely unlikely, so I was surprised to hear United linked with him on a loan deal and taking over all his wages.

“Sheikh Jassim wants him, but it's not plausible until the takeover goes through. This club is trying to implement pay cuts and set a wage limit. Also, Neymar plays on the left, and that’s Marcus Rashford’s ideal spot. Are they likely to risk the comfort of their best player?"

Will Neymar leave PSG this summer?

The signs are that Neymar could certainly be on his way out of the exit door in France this summer, with reports earlier this campaign stating that issues on and off the field could see him flogged by the Paris-based club when the window opens.

If Sheikh Jassim did complete a takeover - and subsequently a deal for the Brazilian - it could be an excellent piece of business though. CIES Football Observatory suggests that a fee might only be 40 million Euros (£34m) for the forward, which is not a giant transfer fee in this day and age. Considering it would also land the club a player who has bagged 13 goals and 11 assists in just 20 Ligue 1 games this campaign, it would be worth the money.

Man United want goals in their side and with the player having only dropped below a total of 10 strikes twice in the last ten years, they would certainly get that with Neymar.