Manchester United's search for a new owner continues to rumble on and reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has now given an update over the stance of potential buyer Sheikh Jassim to GiveMeSport.

What is the latest news on the Man United takeover?

The Red Devils' time under the Glazers has been tumultuous, with the current owners finding themselves the subject of numerous protests from the club's fanbase. A recent example of this came during their side's fixture against Aston Villa in the Premier League. When they were found to be one of the leading parties in the bid for a new Super League in 2021, the tensions ramped up even more and it has now led to them offering to sell up at Old Trafford.

Since being put on the market, two prospective buyers have now emerged as the frontrunners to take over at United. The first is billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who was believed to be leading the race to seal a deal for the club. The second is Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad al Thani, a Qatar-backed buyer, who has now made a fourth and last-minute bid to swoop in and secure the club before the Englishman can.

In addition to that bid, Sheikh Jassim has also reportedly added that if he was to take over at the side, he would begin to look at adding players to the United squad such as PSG star Kylian Mbappe and Kingsley Coman.

Now, reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided a fresh update on the situation to GiveMeSport in regards to Jassim. The 30-year-old stated that Jassim will be looking to buy the Red Devils "until the end" and that the next few days could be key in finally sorting out just who could be securing a deal for the Premier League outfit.

Speaking about the situation, he said: "On the Qatari side, they still want to try until the end to buy Manchester United. So, I would keep the situation open.

“For sure, the next few days will be crucial to finally resolving this situation. I think this is important for the club to plan for the summer transfer window."

Is Sheikh Jassim buying Man United?

The Qatar-backed buyer has not yet wrapped up a deal to take over with the Red Devils but his bid may appeal more to the club's supporters than those of Ratcliffe. That's because Ratcliffe's deal could still see the Glazers have a stake in the club - which could allow them to still have some kind of input.

In contrast to this, Jassim would like to buy 100% of the Old Trafford outfit - and that would see a complete end to the Glazers' time at the club.