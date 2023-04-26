Journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Qatari businessman Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani will soon bid again for Manchester United.

What's the latest Man Utd takeover news?

It's no secret that a number of different parties are keen on taking the Premier League club off the Glazers' hands with a takeover in the coming months.

Indeed, alongside Sheikh Jassim, INEOS Sports owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has tabled a bid, while Finnish entrepreneur Thomas Zilliacus was previously involved, but has since withdrawn.

However, it remains to be seen whether the Glazer family are really willing to sell their asset and if they value Man United at a reasonable price.

After all, it has been suggested by The Sun that they are not interested in selling the club unless one of the parties agrees to pay their full asking price of £6bn.

Negotiations seem to have rumbled on for months but in a major update, Romano has claimed that Sheikh Jassim will now bid again and remains confident about completing the takeover.

While speaking on his YouTube channel, the journalist explained: "What I can say is that the intention on Sheikh Jassim's side – and so on the Qatari side – is to bid again.

"So he remains confident. He wants to go for Man United, he will bid again. And so Sheikh Jassim will go for Manchester United again – this is the intention, this is the idea.

"Then we will see the value of the bid, and we will see what the Glazers will decide about that."

Will the Glazers sell Man Utd?

Sky Sports, reporting back in February, spoke about how Sheikh Jassim and Qatar were "determined not to overpay" and had no intention of meeting a £5bn asking price.

As per Al Jazeera, at least one bid to have come in from an interested party has been in the region of £4.5bn, so it seems as though the Glazers could be close to getting what they want.

However, the exact figure wanted remains not entirely set in stone and even if Sheikh Jassim changes his initial plan and is willing to pay well over £5bn for Manchester United, there is no guarantee the Glazers will sell.

All in all, it's been a long process and it's likely that fans of the Red Devils will just be desperate to know who is going to own their club next season.

There is no answer to that just yet but with a new bid soon to be made, perhaps things will become more clear in the near future.