Sheikh Jassim submitted a world-record bid of more than £5bn to take control at Manchester United on Friday evening, Sky Sports report.

When did Jassim make his final offer for Man United?

Jassim, who previously made two bids for the Red Devils, has always been confident of completing a takeover. It was previously believed that his third offer could be in the region of £4.5bn, but it seems as if it has broken the £5bn barrier.

Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol shared an update from Manchester United shortly after the deadline, confirming that Jassim’s bid was placed just before 10pm.

He said that a “significant” part of the bid is that Jassim still has finance available to improve Erik ten Hag’s squad as well as make changes to the infrastructure, with people close to Jassim “convinced” their offer is the best one.

“The bid went in very close to the deadline, just a few minutes before 10pm. It is a world-record bid, we believe it is worth just over £5bn.

“Also, what is significant is that Sheikh Jassim, as well as giving that money to the Glazers, is saying that part of his bid is that there is another big pot of finance available. That is to strengthen the squad, to improve the infrastructure, including the stadium and to invest in the local community.

“People close to Sheikh Jassim have been telling me today and also this evening, they are convinced this is the best bid for Manchester United.”

Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe?

As well as Jassim, Sir Jim Ratcliffe also placed a final bid at Old Trafford, with the two appearing to be the main frontrunners to take control from the Glazers.

The ball is now firmly in the court of the current owners, and there is expected to be a quiet few days in the process. According to Ben Jacobs, no decision will be made over the weekend, although there is confidence that things can move quite fast in May.

Ten Hag may well be hoping that is the case with the transfer window just around the corner, and with Jassim looking at signing players such as Neymar and Jude Bellingham, he could be hoping the Qatari group are successful.