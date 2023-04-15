Sheikh Jassim will make a final offer for Manchester United before the deadline later this month, Sky Sports reports.

What’s the latest Man United takeover news?

Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe have been the frontrunners when it comes to a potential full takeover from the Glazers, with both parties making two offers so far.

However, another round of bids have been scheduled by the Glazers, which led to Finnish entrepreneur Thomas Zilliacus withdrawing from the race to buy Manchester United, labelling the process as a 'farce'. That is one less competitor for both Jassim and Ratcliffe, and it looks as if the Qatar group are still keen on a takeover.

Sky Sports News reporter Mike Wedderburn relayed an update from chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol regarding Jassim and an Old Trafford takeover in the last 48 hours. It is believed that Jassim remains committed to buying 100% of the club and will make a third offer before the deadline.

“We know that bids are in for Manchester United and the Glazers want a third round of bidding.

“Well, we’ve got some news on that which has come from our chief reporter, Kaveh Solhekol, who says that Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani of Qatar will make his final bid for Manchester United before the deadline for third bids on Friday, 28th April. He is 100%, we’re told, committed to buying 100% of Manchester United.”

Jassim may be desperate for things to speed up…

It is good to see that Jassim is ready to go again with another offer for United, and he’ll be hoping to avoid the confusion when it comes to a deadline after needing an extension for his second bid.

His second offer was a world-record figure at more than £5bn, so he could have easily walked away with previous reports suggesting that he wouldn’t be reckless and overpay. However, you’d expect his final offer will increase once again after this exciting update, potentially closer to the Glazers’ £6bn asking price.

Jassim may also be hoping for the process to speed up, especially as he previously wanted a deal finalised as quickly as possible to help Erik ten Hag in the summer transfer market. He was even already eyeing a move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, so he could be desperate to look at making a move happen over the coming months - providing the Glazers sell up, of course.