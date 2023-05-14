Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani is reportedly weighing up an 11th-hour bid to take control at Manchester United.

What’s the latest Old Trafford takeover news?

Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe have been the frontrunners when it comes to an Old Trafford takeover from the Glazers, with the pair submitting third offers at the end of April.

Ratcliffe appears to be leading the race, though, with reports in recent days suggesting that he has taken a significant step closer to a deal. The INEOS group are set to enter final talks with the Glazers unless the Qatari group led by Jassim increases their bid, and it looks as if they are considering doing just that.

The Daily Mail’s Mike Keegan has been providing updates throughout the entire process when it comes to a possible takeover and shared a further development in the last 48 hours.

Keegan stated on Twitter that Jassim is weighing up an 11th-hour bid with Ratcliffe still in the lead. A final decision isn’t expected this weekend, with the preferred bidder likely to be named next week.

Key stages…

It seems as if it is last chance saloon for Jassim when it comes to a takeover, with time ticking for him to make an 11th-hour bid. Should he do just that, it could delay the process even further, with Ratcliffe’s offer resulting in the Glazers’ retaining a 20% in the club.

A deal with Ratcliffe could reach as high as £6bn according to reports, whereas Jassim’s third proposal came in at under £5bn, meaning that he may need to significantly up his bid to stand any chance.

You’d expect there will be further developments over the coming days, and with time ticking ahead of the summer transfer window, every passing day could have an impact on the club’s transfer plans.

Erik ten Hag is thought to be “concerned” that a positive first season in change could be derailed this summer with a transfer budget freeze now in place due to the ongoing takeover process. A number of signings appear to be wanted at Old Trafford, especially in midfield and attack, so the manager will be hoping there is a quick solution to the off-field saga over the coming weeks.