Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani is confident of winning the race to buy Manchester United and is set to make a third offer in the region of £4.5bn.

What’s the latest Man United takeover news involving Jassim?

Time is ticking ahead of tonight’s 10pm deadline for third and final offers, with Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe seemingly the frontrunners to take control from the Glazers.

The two parties submitted second offers last month and it looks as if Ratcliffe is now interested in keeping the Glazers at Old Trafford. His bid, should it be successful, may see Joel and Avram Glazer stick around with a 20% stake in the club with Ratcliffe’s share a majority at more than 50%.

Jassim meanwhile is only interested in taking 100% control in Manchester, and details of his proposed final offer have emerged.

The Mirror shared an update on Jassim’s attempts to take over at Old Trafford, saying he is ‘set to lodge a new offer for United of £4.5bn’, which will eclipse the £4bn proposal from Ratcliffe.

Jassim would clear all of United’s debt if he takes over and is confident of coming out on top, with his offer set to smash the world record for a sports club which currently stands at $4.65bn (£3.72bn) for NFL team the Denver Broncos.

Good to see…

A number of Red Devils supporters will see this as an exciting update, especially as Jassim wants full control at Old Trafford. As mentioned, Ratcliffe’s offer could see the Glazers stay as shareholders, something which wouldn’t be welcomed by a number of United fans, with Mark Goldbridge also fuming at that possibility.

Protests on a full sale are planned for Sunday ahead of the match with Aston Villa, and by the looks of it, Jassim’s world-record offer worth £500m more than Ratcliffe will be in by then.

It will be interesting to see the state of play on Sunday, and we'll more than likely hear of both Jassim and Ratcliffe’s bids being officially submitted later today.