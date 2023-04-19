Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani is expecting his next Manchester United offer to be accepted, according to The Guardian.

What’s the latest Man United takeover news involving Jassim?

Jassim has made two bids for the Premier League giants so far, with the latest coming last month after initially missing the deadline. The Qatari banker’s revised offer was thought to be a world-record figure at more than £5bn, but as we know, he is yet to receive the green light to proceed with a takeover.

The Glazers have now scheduled a third and final round of bids, with a deadline set for next Friday. Sky Sports have reported that Jassim remains committed to taking full control at Old Trafford, and it looks as if he is confident of doing just that despite recent reports suggesting the Glazers could stay as majority owners by securing outside investment.

The Guardian’s Jamie Jackson shared an Old Trafford update regarding Jassim on Tuesday, stating that he ‘remains confident he will succeed with his bid to buy Manchester United’.

He believes his offer, which would be debt free, will be accepted, whereas Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s bid would include borrowing.

Down to the Glazers…

As mentioned, the Glazers feel they could stay in Manchester and look to double the value of the club over the next ten years by bringing in investment. The likes of Ares Management Corporation, The Carlyle Group, Elliot Investment Management and Sixth Street Partners all want a stake in the Red Devils, but Jassim is seemingly upbeat about the chances of a full takeover.

His next offer will more than likely need to reach the Glazers’ £6bn asking price to stand a chance of a takeover going through over the coming months. We should find out more over the coming weeks, but with time ticking, Jassim may be looking to get things done quickly in order to help Erik ten Hag in the transfer market.