Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al Thani’s bid to take control at Manchester United is favoured by most leading minority Old Trafford investors, Football Insider report.

What’s the latest Man United takeover news?

Jassim appeared to be trailing Sir Jim Ratcliffe when it came to a takeover from the Glazers, with reports suggesting the Glazers were leaning towards the latter of the two.

It was even claimed that Ratcliffe was closing in on purchasing United, however, Jassim has since launched an 11th-hour bid in a final take-it-or-leave-it offer.

Jassim’s bid was once again for 100% control at Old Trafford, and it seems as if he is the preferred byer by many investors in Manchester.

Football Insider shared a story in the last 48 hours regarding a potential takeover involving Jassim. They said that is offer is preferred by most of the leading minority investors:

“Two well-placed sources – one with a direct investment interest and one from within the football finance industry – insist that the Qatari proposal is favoured among influential minority shareholders.”

What are Jassim’s plans at Man United?

It does seem as if Jassim won’t give up without a fight, and should he complete a stunning takeover worth around £5.5bn, it looks as if there will be funds to improve Erik ten Hag’s side straight away.

French stars Kylian Mbappe, Kingsley Coman and Eduardo Camavinga have been linked as targets if he claims control, whereas he is also eyeing an upgrade or rebuild of Old Trafford.

Not only that, Jassim would also clear all Old Trafford debt and create a separate fund directed solely at the club and community, showing how he could possibly transform the Red Devils both on and off the pitch.

Therefore, it is exciting to see that minority shareholders at United see Jassim as the preferred buyer, but of course, the Glazers need to be on board as well, and hopefully, supporters won’t have to wait too long until an official announcement is made over the next steps, with time ticking to get a deal completed ahead of the summer transfer window.