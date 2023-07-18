Manchester United are reportedly in the mix to sign Netherlands international, Xavi Simons this summer, with it looking as if manager Erik ten Hag could be set to utilise his Dutch connections once again in order to bring the youngster to Old Trafford.

What is the latest on Simons to Man United?

According to L'Equipe journalist Loic Tanzi, the Red Devils are believed to be a "serious" option to land the 20-year-old ahead of next season, with the one-time Barcelona ace potentially set to be up for grabs on a loan deal this summer.

Writing on Twitter, the transfer insider revealed: "And be careful, if Leipzig is well ahead. Manchester United - who already wanted the player at PSV - are also among the serious suitors."

The promising playmaker is set to re-join former club Paris Saint-Germain following an impressive season in the Eredivisie at PSV Eindhoven, with the Ligue 1 outfit ready to trigger their reported £5m buy-back clause in order to snap up the in-demand ace.

As per Tanzi, however, it would appear that a temporary exit away from the Parc des Princes is set to be the next step for the 5 foot 10 gem, with United in the race alongside Bundesliga side, RB Leipzig, at present.

How good is Xavi Simons?

The Amsterdam native is likely to have piqued the interest of Ten Hag following what was a stunning 2022/23 campaign in Eindhoven, with the five-cap sensation having proven himself to be a truly "fantastic talent" amid what was a "fantastic season", according to talent scout Jacek Kulig.

Having been restricted to just 11 appearances at first-team level during his prior stint at PSG - where his chance of game time was hampered by the likes of Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe - the £51m-rated ace more than took his chance last term, having contributed 22 goals and 12 assists in 48 games in all competitions.

With Ten Hag believed to be keen to acquire a forward who can play all across the front line, alongside the signing of a new number nine, the capture of Simons - who has been dubbed a "top talent" by Kulig - could then represent a perfect option for the former Ajax boss, due to his impressive versatility.

That addition could also prove to be an upgrade on Jadon Sancho at the Theatre of Dreams, with the Englishman seemingly on "borrowed time" in Manchester, according to treble winner, Dwight Yorke.

The former Borussia Dortmund trickster has scored just 12 goals and contributed only six assists in 79 games in total for United over the past two seasons, with Ten Hag believed to be growing 'increasingly impatient' with the 23-year-old, as per Manchester Evening News.

The duo's contrasting form can be seen by the fact that while Sancho recorded just six goals and three assists in the Premier League last term, Simons' 2022/23 campaign proved far more fruitful as he registered 19 goals and eight assists in the Eredivisie.

The latter man's superior creative quality is also shown by the fact that he created 11 'big chances' in contrast to just six for Sancho last term, while his average match rating of 7.52, as per Sofascore, was also far more impressive than that of his United counterpart (6.85).

Not only that, but Simons also appears to be more adept at beating his man having averaged 2.2 successful dribbles per game, while the one-time Manchester City man averaged just 1.3 for that same metric last term, ensuring he could offer a far more dynamic and direct threat from the flanks.

As such, if Ten Hag is looking to improve on the struggling Sancho this summer, then the 53-year-old should certainly consider snapping up his dazzling fellow Dutchman.