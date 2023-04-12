There will be a third round of bidding when it comes to a possible Manchester United takeover, Sky Sports reports.

What’s the latest on a Manchester United takeover?

News of the Glazers potentially selling up first emerged back in November, however, the process has proven to be a slow one ever since.

Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe appear to be the frontrunners when it comes to any full sale by the American owners, with both eventually submitting second offers for the club last month.

Bidders were growing frustrated at the silence after making revised offers, but there has now been a further update, with a final round of bids planned.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth provided an update on Tuesday evening regarding a possible takeover at Old Trafford. Shared on Twitter, the reporter said:

“Bit of breaking news to bring you and developments on the Manchester United takeover process. We’re told that there’s going to be another round of bidding in the sale process of Manchester United.

“Rival bidders have been asked by Raine to submit their final offers by the end of this month - so around 19 days to submit another offer. There are believed to be seven interested parties, the majority of whom want to buy a minority stake in Manchester United.

“The two leading bidders - the ones we’ve been reporting for the last couple of months who want to buy out the Glazers - are Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe. Both are expected to put in final offers before the deadline. We're told that the Glazers want at least £6bn for the club.”

What will the Glazers do now?

Offers on the table at Old Trafford were thought to be worth around £5bn, so it looks as if the Glazers are holding out for bids closer towards their £6bn valuation.

Gary Neville wasn’t exactly thrilled at the latest update, describing it as “classless” and said it will be “toxic” if the Glazers remain at the club.

However, it looks as if the Glazers haven’t exactly all been on the same page during the process either, with previous reports suggesting that Avram Glazer doesn’t want to sell up, whereas Joel Glazer could be persuaded to cash in and the other four siblings are in favour of selling at a big profit.

Therefore, this final round of offers could prove to be key over any full sale, and we may know more heading into May, where Erik ten Hag's side could still be on the hunt for two more trophies to go alongside their Carabao Cup triumph.