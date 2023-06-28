Manchester United’s summer transfer plans won’t be affected by the ongoing takeover saga, Sky Sports report.

What’s the latest Man United news?

The Glazers are still yet to make a concrete decision when it comes to a potential Old Trafford sale, with Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe still waiting to see if their bids have been successful.

The Red Devils and Erik ten Hag are also yet to bolster the squad with any new signings, and there has been previous speculation that there are concerns from Old Trafford that the takeover process could derail Ten Hag’s summer plans.

Sky Sports shared an update from Old Trafford regarding the takeover saga, claiming that the Glazers are still considering offers from Jassim and Ratcliffe. However, they have learned that the club’s transfer plans “won’t be affected” as there is “enough cash available” currently to bolster Ten Hag’s squad, within FFP rules, in what is a positive transfer update.

“The Glazer family are still considering bids from Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

“According to sources close to United, summer recruitment won’t be affected by the results, with enough cash available to enable United boss Erik ten Hag to invest in the team, although Financial Fair Play rules will limit what can be spent.”

Who could Man United sign this summer?

There could be plenty of incomings and outgoings, with up to 13 players reportedly up for sale at United this summer. Should a number of players move on, that could increase the funds available to Ten Hag.

A key target in recent weeks has been Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, with the Red Devils making a number of offers, with a £55m bid still on the table.

Alongside a new midfielder, a new goalkeeper could also be on the cards, with David de Gea’s future still up in the air with his contract set to expire at the end of the month. Inter Milan’s Andre Onana looks to be the key target to potentially come in as first choice for De Gea, with a bid being readied in Manchester.

Should a couple of high-profile additions come in over the next few weeks such as Mount and Onana, it may relieve some stress for Ten Hag with pre-season just around the corner, and by the looks of it, nothing is stopping that from happening, so supporters will be hoping to see some activity over the coming weeks.